Samantha to Pooja: Glam Christmas looks 

Prachi Malhotra

ENTERTAINMENT

DEC 17, 2022

Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram

Here are some top pics for you for Christmas this year from the voguish collection of our South divas

Christmas looks for 2022

Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's black sleeveless dress with a side slit is a perfect pick for a Christmas party

Samantha bold in black

Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram

The Radhe Shyam actress looks winter ready in black denim with matching boots paired with an orange overcoat and muffler

Winter ready Pooja Hegde

Image: Keerthy Suresh Instagram

The National Award winning star Keerthy Suresh looked extremely adorable in a short red dress under a white shirt with red polka dots

Keerthy Suresh in a red dress

Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram

The Pushpa actress Rashmika Mandanna made a strong case for black in this ravishing number with net and open slit

Blasting in black

Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram

The National Crush increased the glamour quotient with her dark green gown with a deep neckline and one side open slit

Rashmika Mandanna's open-slit gown

Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram

Pooja Hegde looks adorable in a red and white striped co-ord set as she spends Christmas morning opening gifts

Christmas mornings

Image: Vignesh Shivan Instagram

Lady Superstar Nayanthara looks breathtaking as she poses in a short blue sequin dress with her husband and director Vignesh Shivan

Nayanthara's blue sequin dress

Image: Hansika Motwani Instagram

Hansika Motwani is another diva who knows how to carry a black dress well and here is the proof

Hansika Motwani in black

Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram 

Just look at the Yashoda star in a multicolored off-shoulder dress with minimal makeup and big statement earrings

Samantha is Christmas ready

