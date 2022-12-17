DEC 17, 2022
Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram
Here are some top pics for you for Christmas this year from the voguish collection of our South divas
Christmas looks for 2022
Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram
Samantha Ruth Prabhu's black sleeveless dress with a side slit is a perfect pick for a Christmas party
Samantha bold in black
Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram
The Radhe Shyam actress looks winter ready in black denim with matching boots paired with an orange overcoat and muffler
Winter ready Pooja Hegde
Image: Keerthy Suresh Instagram
The National Award winning star Keerthy Suresh looked extremely adorable in a short red dress under a white shirt with red polka dots
Keerthy Suresh in a red dress
Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram
The Pushpa actress Rashmika Mandanna made a strong case for black in this ravishing number with net and open slit
Blasting in black
Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram
The National Crush increased the glamour quotient with her dark green gown with a deep neckline and one side open slit
Rashmika Mandanna's open-slit gown
Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram
Pooja Hegde looks adorable in a red and white striped co-ord set as she spends Christmas morning opening gifts
Christmas mornings
Image: Vignesh Shivan Instagram
Lady Superstar Nayanthara looks breathtaking as she poses in a short blue sequin dress with her husband and director Vignesh Shivan
Nayanthara's blue sequin dress
Image: Hansika Motwani Instagram
Hansika Motwani is another diva who knows how to carry a black dress well and here is the proof
Hansika Motwani in black
Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram
Just look at the Yashoda star in a multicolored off-shoulder dress with minimal makeup and big statement earrings
Samantha is Christmas ready
