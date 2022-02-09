 Celebrity Style

P R Gayathri

FEB 09, 2022

Samantha's best red outfits 

Complete stunner

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s fashion game is top-notch and her snazzy look in this Indo-Western glittery red saree gown took her style to another level!

Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram

Her three-piece sharara set from label Mishru consisted of a sheer cape, multi-coloured floral embroidered crop top and matching red flared pants

Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram

Floral power

Wearing a cosy red kurta set from her brand, Saaki World, Sam looked stunning. The floral print organza dupatta and statement jewellery made it a perfect pick for intimate functions

Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram

Classy look

The Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal actress looked drop-dead gorgeous in this pastel red-toned jumpsuit that bore sequin embellished floral embroidery in different shades of red

Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram

Sweet & sassy

Her halter neck, off-shoulder black dress with multiple heart prints in red is perfect for Valentine’s Day date night

Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram

Abundance of love

Clad in a cosy cotton breezy dress, the Family Man 2 star gave us summery vibes

Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram

Relaxed red-y look

Sam picked out a red bandhani print kurta and matching churidar pants too chillax at home Lying close to her pet dog

Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram

Bandhini print set

Taking every bit of glamour to the next level, her red saree floral saree was teamed up with a matching sleeveless blouse that came with a plunging V neckline

Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram

Red saree

Rocking a ribbed red sweater and red leather pants, the actress’ winter-ready look can be your perfect style inspiration for the next night out!

Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram

Monochrome magic

Samantha’s red checkered print co-ord set consisted of a bustier crop bralette top and straight fit pants that are a must-have in your vacay wardrobe

Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram

Beach Baby

Her craft-rich jacket by Anamika Khanna came in an edgy rude hue and bore intricate embroidery and embellishments

Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram

Edgy rager

