Samantha's dramatic ensembles

Prachi Malhotra

ENTERTAINMENT

DEC 13, 2022

Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram

Over the years, Samantha Ruth Prabhu has been constantly shelling fashion goals with her sartorial choices. Today, let us take a closer look at some of her dramatic looks

Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram

Samantha Ruth Prabhu looks smoldering in an Indo-Western look by Anamika Khanna, paired with a choker and bold makeup

The Indo-Western look

Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram

The Yashoda actor ups the glamor quotient in a white-on-white pantsuit with a ribbon belt

All white

Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram

Her look for the day was completed with brown toned makeup, as her hair is tied in a neat bun

High-glam makeup

Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram

She made a lot of heads turn with her green silk gown with a deep neckline

Green silk gown

Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram

Her oh-so- glamorous look was tied up with brown-toned lip color and eyeshadow, along with black heels

Oh-so- glamorous

Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram

The Majili star's multi-colored dress is a perfect pick for Christmas festivities, do you agree

Christmas is here!

Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram

Just look at Samantha in a sequined kissed silhouette with a front slit and dramatic sleeves

sequined kissed silhouette

Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram

In order to complete the look, the stunner tied her long tresses in a long bun, with light makeup and statement earrings that went with the attire perfectly

Keeping it chic

Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram

The diva nailed the co-ord game in this stunning blue floral attire with a hint of green

Co-ord

