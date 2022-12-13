DEC 13, 2022
Over the years, Samantha Ruth Prabhu has been constantly shelling fashion goals with her sartorial choices. Today, let us take a closer look at some of her dramatic looks
Samantha Ruth Prabhu looks smoldering in an Indo-Western look by Anamika Khanna, paired with a choker and bold makeup
The Indo-Western look
The Yashoda actor ups the glamor quotient in a white-on-white pantsuit with a ribbon belt
All white
Her look for the day was completed with brown toned makeup, as her hair is tied in a neat bun
High-glam makeup
She made a lot of heads turn with her green silk gown with a deep neckline
Green silk gown
Her oh-so- glamorous look was tied up with brown-toned lip color and eyeshadow, along with black heels
Oh-so- glamorous
The Majili star's multi-colored dress is a perfect pick for Christmas festivities, do you agree
Christmas is here!
Just look at Samantha in a sequined kissed silhouette with a front slit and dramatic sleeves
sequined kissed silhouette
In order to complete the look, the stunner tied her long tresses in a long bun, with light makeup and statement earrings that went with the attire perfectly
Keeping it chic
The diva nailed the co-ord game in this stunning blue floral attire with a hint of green
Co-ord
