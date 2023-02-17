FEB 17, 2023
Samantha's hairstyles for every occasion
Samantha Ruth Prabhu loves to keep the fashion police on their toes with her sartorial choices. Today, let us take a look at some of her trendy hairstyles
Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram
Keeping up with the trend
Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram
The Yashoda star looked resplendent in a green silk gown with matt makeup and messy braid to finish her look
Messy braid
Samantha Ruth Prabhu's net worth
Samantha: The queen of boho looks
The Rangasthalam star raised the glamor quotient in a short green dress and unkempt hair that added oomph to her look
Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram
The unkempt hair
She styled her white saree with a sleek bun and flowers. The OOTD was completed with light makeup and gorgeous earrings
Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram
The sleek bun
Samantha Ruth Prabhu looked ravishing in a floral blue lehenga, complemented with half-tied hair
Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram
The half-tie hair
The Oh Baby star gave us cues on how to pair a puffy ponytail with a stunning sharara suit
Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram
Ponytail
Take a look at the picture of the Manam star in a saree, ethnic jewelry, and a low bun
Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram
The low bun
Samantha Ruth Prabhu tied up her casual look with blue footwear while her straight tresses were left open
Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram
The straight hairdo
The Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal actress opted for a braided hairdo for her workout in black and silver athleisure
Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram
The braided look
She tied up her bohemian look in a pink lehenga with a neat top bun
Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram
Top bun
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.