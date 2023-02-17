Heading 3

Prachi Malhotra

ENTERTAINMENT

FEB 17, 2023

 Samantha's hairstyles for every occasion

Samantha Ruth Prabhu loves to keep the fashion police on their toes with her sartorial choices. Today, let us take a look at some of her trendy hairstyles

Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram

Keeping up with the trend

Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram

The Yashoda star looked resplendent in a green silk gown with matt makeup and messy braid to finish her look

Messy braid

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's net worth

Samantha: The queen of boho looks

The Rangasthalam star raised the glamor quotient in a short green dress and unkempt hair that added oomph to her look

Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram

The unkempt hair

She styled her white saree with a sleek bun and flowers. The OOTD was completed with light makeup and gorgeous earrings

Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram

The sleek bun

Samantha Ruth Prabhu looked ravishing in a floral blue lehenga, complemented with half-tied hair

Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram

The half-tie hair

The Oh Baby star gave us cues on how to pair a puffy ponytail with a stunning sharara suit

Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram

Ponytail

Take a look at the picture of the Manam star in a saree, ethnic jewelry, and a low bun

Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram

The low bun

Samantha Ruth Prabhu tied up her casual look with blue footwear while her straight tresses were left open

Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram

The straight hairdo

The Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal actress opted for a braided hairdo for her workout in black and silver athleisure

Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram

The braided look

She tied up her bohemian look in a pink lehenga with a neat top bun

Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram

Top bun

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here