Heading 3

PRACHI MALHOTRA

ENTERTAINMENT

DEC 28, 2022

Samantha's looks that stood out in 2022

Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu

As 2022 is almost over, let us rewind the clock and take a look at some of the most praiseworthy looks of the Oh Baby star this year

Samantha making heads turn

Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu

The Majili star garnered a lot of eyeballs during a red-carpet appearance in a Gauri & Nainika green slip dress

Green slip dress

Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu

She tied up her scintillating look with ear studs, winged eyeliner, matt lip colors, black heels, and a braided updo

Dramatic makeup

Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu

For her first appearance at the popular chat show, Koffee With Karan, hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar she opted for a figure-hugging red top paired with pink pants by The Attico

Koffee With Karan

Fiery hot

Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu

The diva kept her long tresses open, along with brown eye-shadow with complimentary lipstick and golden earrings

Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha looked stunning in this white-on-white ensemble with relaxed fit low-rise pants, and corset top

White-on-white

Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu

The ravishing look was complemented with Maderno drop earrings, brown toned makeup, and neatly tied high-ponytail

Being bold

Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha looked like a million bucks in a hand-painted cream saree, and a deep-V blouse worth Rs 1,14,999

The show-stealer saree

Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu

The desi ensemble was accessorized with Abhilasha Pret Jewellery's statement earrings, gold-based makeup, and her hair tied in a bun

It is all bling

Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Check out his ethnic look of the star in a zari saree with an elegant choker, and center-parted hair tied in a sleek bun

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here