DEC 28, 2022
Samantha's looks that stood out in 2022
Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu
As 2022 is almost over, let us rewind the clock and take a look at some of the most praiseworthy looks of the Oh Baby star this year
Samantha making heads turn
Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu
The Majili star garnered a lot of eyeballs during a red-carpet appearance in a Gauri & Nainika green slip dress
Green slip dress
Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu
She tied up her scintillating look with ear studs, winged eyeliner, matt lip colors, black heels, and a braided updo
Dramatic makeup
Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu
For her first appearance at the popular chat show, Koffee With Karan, hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar she opted for a figure-hugging red top paired with pink pants by The Attico
Koffee With Karan
Fiery hot
Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu
The diva kept her long tresses open, along with brown eye-shadow with complimentary lipstick and golden earrings
Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu
Samantha looked stunning in this white-on-white ensemble with relaxed fit low-rise pants, and corset top
White-on-white
Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu
The ravishing look was complemented with Maderno drop earrings, brown toned makeup, and neatly tied high-ponytail
Being bold
Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu
Samantha looked like a million bucks in a hand-painted cream saree, and a deep-V blouse worth Rs 1,14,999
The show-stealer saree
Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu
The desi ensemble was accessorized with Abhilasha Pret Jewellery's statement earrings, gold-based makeup, and her hair tied in a bun
It is all bling
Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu
Check out his ethnic look of the star in a zari saree with an elegant choker, and center-parted hair tied in a sleek bun
