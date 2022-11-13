Same Same but different Genelia-Riteish
Sneha
Hiro
Nov 13, 2022
FASHION
Image: Genelia D'Souza Instagram
Genelia and Riteish dished out major goals as they donned formal looks in style.
Image: Genelia D'Souza Instagram
The lovely couple wore similar outfits in shades of blue.
Image: Pinkvilla
Genelia and Riteish rocked casual outfits during their date night.
Image: Pinkvilla
The adorable couple rocked yet another formal look for a party.
Image: Pinkvilla
Genelia and Riteish looked regal and royal in a black gown and a suit respectively.
Image: Pinkvilla
Genelia wore a printed dress while Riteish opted for a semi-formal look during their outing in the city.
Image: Pinkvilla
The actress looked gorgeous in a tie-dye short dress while Riteish rocked a pink sweatshirt and ripped jeans.
Image: Pinkvilla
The couple truly complements each other! She nailed the strapless embellished gown while he aced the blue velvet suit.
Video: Genelia D’Souza Instagram
When they made us go aww with their cute antics and traditional avatar.
Image: Riteish Deshmukh Instagram
Riteish wore a yellow printed kurta while Genelia sported a white Anarkali outfit for Diwali this year. The duo rounded off their looks with their charming smiles.
