Same Same but different Genelia-Riteish

Sneha
Hiro

Nov 13, 2022

FASHION

Image: Genelia D'Souza Instagram

Genelia and Riteish dished out major goals as they donned formal looks in style. 

Twinning and winning

Image: Genelia D'Souza Instagram

The lovely couple wore similar outfits in shades of blue. 

Just couple things

Image: Pinkvilla

Genelia and Riteish rocked casual outfits during their date night. 

Casual affair

Image: Pinkvilla

The adorable couple rocked yet another formal look for a party. 

Pose and repeat

Image: Pinkvilla

Genelia and Riteish looked regal and royal in a black gown and a suit respectively. 

Party ready

Image: Pinkvilla

Genelia wore a printed dress while Riteish opted for a semi-formal look during their outing in the city.

Out and about

Image: Pinkvilla 

The actress looked gorgeous in a tie-dye short dress while Riteish rocked a pink sweatshirt and ripped jeans. 

Stylish duo

Image: Pinkvilla 

The couple truly complements each other! She nailed the strapless embellished gown while he aced the blue velvet suit. 

All things Beautiful 

Video: Genelia D’Souza Instagram

When they made us go aww with their cute antics and traditional avatar. 

Go desi

Image: Riteish Deshmukh Instagram

Riteish wore a yellow printed kurta while Genelia sported a white Anarkali outfit for Diwali this year. The duo rounded off their looks with their charming smiles.

Festive mood

