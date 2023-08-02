pinkvilla
Nanditha Gururaj
Fashion
august 02, 2023
Samyuktha Hegde's looks
Image: Samyuktha Hegde's Instagram
Samyuktha Hegde is an Indian actress who works in Kannada Television and cinema
Career
Image: Samyuktha Hegde's Instagram
The actress is big on fashion and can pull off outfits from casual to ethnic
Fashion
Image: Samyuktha Hegde's Instagram
Pretty in pink
Samyuktha looks stunning in a crop top paired with neon pink shorts and neon pink sneakers
Image: Samyuktha Hegde's Instagram
The actress looks elegant in this white dress with floral prints. To put the outfit together she paired it with a statement neckpiece
Florals
Image: Samyuktha Hegde's Instagram
The actress is nailing this look that consists of a red long-slit sleeve and deep neck dress. The long slit sleeves elevate her outfit
Royal in red
Image: Samyuktha Hegde's Instagram
Samyuktha looks stunning in her pink lehenga paired with a pink and black blouse. To complete the outfit she is wearing statement jewelry with some bold makeup
Lehenga
Image: Samyuktha Hegde's Instagram
The actress is dressed in a casual white top paired with blue denim and sneakers with minimal makeup
Casuals
Image: Samyuktha Hegde's Instagram
Samyuktha Hegde looks elegant in her off-white and pink blouse paired with a golden slit skirt. The outfit is finished off with some statement earrings and makeup
Gorgeous in Golden
Image: Samyuktha Hegde's Instagram
The actress looks chic in her purple jumpsuit paired with statement black heels which elevate the look
Purple jumpsuit
Image: Samyuktha Hegde's Instagram
Samyuktha is wearing a crop top and ruched skirt paired with black heels and a bold red lip
Bold in black
