Fashion

august 02, 2023

Samyuktha Hegde's looks

Image: Samyuktha Hegde's Instagram

Samyuktha Hegde is an Indian actress who works in Kannada Television and cinema

Career

Image: Samyuktha Hegde's Instagram

The actress is big on fashion and can pull off outfits from casual to ethnic

Fashion

Image: Samyuktha Hegde's Instagram

Pretty in pink

Samyuktha looks stunning in a crop top paired with neon pink shorts and neon pink sneakers

Image: Samyuktha Hegde's Instagram

The actress looks elegant in this white dress with floral prints. To put the outfit together she paired it with a statement neckpiece

Florals 

Image: Samyuktha Hegde's Instagram

The actress is nailing this look that consists of a red long-slit sleeve and deep neck dress. The long slit sleeves elevate her outfit

Royal in red

Image: Samyuktha Hegde's Instagram

Samyuktha looks stunning in her pink lehenga paired with a pink and black blouse. To complete the outfit she is wearing statement jewelry with some bold makeup 

Lehenga

Image: Samyuktha Hegde's Instagram

The actress is dressed in a casual white top paired with blue denim and sneakers with minimal makeup

Casuals

Image: Samyuktha Hegde's Instagram

Samyuktha Hegde looks elegant in her off-white and pink blouse paired with a golden slit skirt. The outfit is finished off with some statement earrings and makeup

Gorgeous in Golden

Image: Samyuktha Hegde's Instagram

The actress looks chic in her purple jumpsuit paired with statement black heels which elevate the look

Purple jumpsuit

Image: Samyuktha Hegde's Instagram

Samyuktha is wearing a crop top and ruched skirt paired with black heels and a bold red lip

Bold in black

