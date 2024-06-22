Heading 3
pinkvilla
Priyanshi Shah
Fashion
june 22, 2024
Sana Makbul's fashion highlights
Sana Makbul looks stunning in her white cut-out gown with bralette straps and open hair
White cut-out gown
Image source- divasana
Image source- divasana
The actress stepped out in her Barbie look with all-pink flair outfits, blushy cheeks, and pink lips
Hot Pink Barbie look
Image source- divasana
The Iss Pyar ko kya naam doon actress enjoys her vacay mood in white cargo pants and bright orange sweatshirt
Vacay vibes in bright orange
Image source- divasana
The Bigg Boss OTT 3 contestant shines bright in her casual jeans, green top, and a cozy sweater
Casual chic in green
Image source- divasana
The Saree is the new trend! The actress proudly flaunts her smile wearing a beautiful pastel green saree with a pearl work blouse
The pastel green saree look
Image source- divasana
Brown tank tops and pants
Sana Makbul looks amazing in her brown tank top paired perfectly with brown pants, and straight hair
Image source- divasana
Pink saree
Sana Makbul proudly flaunts her pink Nani ki Saree and complemented her look with a neat bun and bindi
Image source- divasana
The actress stepped out in her all-white outfit with a white top, paired with formal white pants, and a sweater
Cozy white charm
Image source- divasana
Hot red gown
Sana Makbul looks glamorous in her hot red gown, neat ponytail, pearl earrings, and black stall
Image source- divasana
Our stunning BB Ott 3 contestants look hot and cute in their baby pink one-piece and blushy cheeks
Cute Pink look
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.