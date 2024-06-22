Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

Fashion

june 22, 2024

Sana Makbul's fashion highlights

Sana Makbul looks stunning in her white cut-out gown with bralette straps and open hair

White cut-out gown

Image source- divasana

The actress stepped out in her Barbie look with all-pink flair outfits, blushy cheeks, and pink lips

Hot Pink Barbie look

Image source- divasana

The Iss Pyar ko kya naam doon actress enjoys her vacay mood in white cargo pants and bright orange sweatshirt

Vacay vibes in bright orange

Image source- divasana

The Bigg Boss OTT 3 contestant shines bright in her casual jeans, green top, and a cozy sweater

Casual chic in green

Image source- divasana

The Saree is the new trend! The actress proudly flaunts her smile wearing a beautiful pastel green saree with a pearl work blouse

The pastel green saree look

Image source- divasana

Brown tank tops and pants

Sana Makbul looks amazing in her brown tank top paired perfectly with brown pants, and straight hair

Image source- divasana

Pink saree 

Sana Makbul proudly flaunts her pink Nani ki Saree and complemented her look with a neat bun and bindi

Image source- divasana

The actress stepped out in her all-white outfit with a white top, paired with formal white pants, and a sweater

Cozy white charm

Image source- divasana

Hot red gown

Sana Makbul looks glamorous in her hot red gown, neat ponytail, pearl earrings, and black stall

Image source- divasana

Our stunning BB Ott 3 contestants look hot and cute in their baby pink one-piece and blushy cheeks

Cute Pink look

