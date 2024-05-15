Heading 3

                  pinkvilla 

Aditi Singh

Fashion

may 15, 2024

Sanaya Irani’s Chic Style

Image source:  Instagram@sanayairani 

Sanaya enjoyed her picturesque getaway in this little red flowy dress that looked comfortable yet stylish

#1

A denim dress is indeed quite a great choice! She paired it with a white top and styled it with supercool white sneakers

#2

Image source:  Instagram@sanayairani 

A sky blue anarkali paired with a golden embroidery dupatta is what a simple yet stunning traditional outfit looks like! 

#3

Image source:  Instagram@sanayairani 

Irani’s cute little pink off-shoulder dress is an ideal pick for brunch dates and cafe hopping

#4

Image source:  Instagram@sanayairani 

The telly actor looked mesmerizing in this red floral off-shoulder full-length maxi dress 

#5

Image source:  Instagram@sanayairani 

The beautiful actress’ styling is indeed GenZ-coded! She stunned in a brown tank top paired with a beautifully embroidered white mini skirt 

#6

Image source:  Instagram@sanayairani 

#7

The OTT star’s floral red ensemble is an ideal outfit for a beachy vacation

Image source:  Instagram@sanayairani 

A light-hued saree paired with a bralette style blouse is a gorgeous pick; Sanaya accessorized her look with an embellished potli bag 

#8

Image source:  Instagram@sanayairani 

The Iss Pyaar Ko Kya naam doon actress looked beautiful in a lilac Tie and Dye saree accessorized with stunning earrings and paired alongside a puffed-up sleeve blouse 

#9

Image source:  Instagram@sanayairani 

Irani’s full-length multi-colored dress is a casual yet gorgeous fit! 

#10

Image source:  Instagram@sanayairani 

