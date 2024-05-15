Heading 3
pinkvilla
Aditi Singh
Fashion
may 15, 2024
Sanaya Irani’s Chic Style
Image source: Instagram@sanayairani
Sanaya enjoyed her picturesque getaway in this little red flowy dress that looked comfortable yet stylish
#1
A denim dress is indeed quite a great choice! She paired it with a white top and styled it with supercool white sneakers
#2
Image source: Instagram@sanayairani
A sky blue anarkali paired with a golden embroidery dupatta is what a simple yet stunning traditional outfit looks like!
#3
Image source: Instagram@sanayairani
Irani’s cute little pink off-shoulder dress is an ideal pick for brunch dates and cafe hopping
#4
Image source: Instagram@sanayairani
The telly actor looked mesmerizing in this red floral off-shoulder full-length maxi dress
#5
Image source: Instagram@sanayairani
The beautiful actress’ styling is indeed GenZ-coded! She stunned in a brown tank top paired with a beautifully embroidered white mini skirt
#6
Image source: Instagram@sanayairani
#7
The OTT star’s floral red ensemble is an ideal outfit for a beachy vacation
Image source: Instagram@sanayairani
A light-hued saree paired with a bralette style blouse is a gorgeous pick; Sanaya accessorized her look with an embellished potli bag
#8
Image source: Instagram@sanayairani
Image source: Instagram@sanayairani
Image source: Instagram@sanayairani
The Iss Pyaar Ko Kya naam doon actress looked beautiful in a lilac Tie and Dye saree accessorized with stunning earrings and paired alongside a puffed-up sleeve blouse
#9
Image source: Instagram@sanayairani
Irani’s full-length multi-colored dress is a casual yet gorgeous fit!
#10
Image source: Instagram@sanayairani
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.