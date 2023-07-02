Heading 3

Shruti Mehta

Fashion

JULY 02, 2023

Sanaya Irani’s fresh style

                  pinkvilla 

Images: Sanaya Irani’s Instagram

The Left Right Left debutante looks tantalizing in this pink ruffle dress while basking in the glow of the sunshine

Plush pink

Images: Sanaya Irani’s Instagram

The Radhaa Ki Betiyaan Kuch Kar Dikhayengi antagonist is raising the heat in this brown tank top teamed up with a white lace skirt 

Skirt sizzle

Images: Sanaya Irani’s Instagram

Beach vibes

The Miley Jab Hum Tum artist is enjoying her beach getaway in this matching top and skirt. The vibrant colors assimilate well with the vibe

Images: Sanaya Irani’s Instagram

The Zara Nachke Dikha host has captured the attention of her fans in this sheer green saree. The pearl potli is a cool add-on

Green grace

Images: Sanaya Irani’s Instagram

The Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon? protagonist is swaying hearts in this white saree with purple tie-dye detailing

Tie-dye

Images: Sanaya Irani’s Instagram

The Ishq Wala Love fame looks casual yet chic in this yellow top paired with white pants. The colorful flip-flops are the highlight

 Cool casuals

Images: Sanaya Irani’s Instagram

Simplicity at its best! The Rangrasiya actress looks adorable in this abstract print dress. Her charming smile is unmissable

 Abstract allure

Images: Sanaya Irani’s Instagram

The Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 8 participant oozes regal vibes in this pink lehenga paired with a gold sequin blouse

Lucious lehenga

Images: Sanaya Irani’s Instagram

Irani looks amazing in this abstract co-ord set. Wavy hair, silver hoops, and lavender heels complete her look

Pastel punk

Images: Sanaya Irani’s Instagram

The Nach Baliye 8 finalist is a sight to sore eyes in this pastel pink salwar kameez with white embroidery. The on-point accessories are eye-catching

Salwar kameez

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here