Shruti Mehta
Fashion
JULY 02, 2023
Sanaya Irani’s fresh style
pinkvilla
Images: Sanaya Irani’s Instagram
The Left Right Left debutante looks tantalizing in this pink ruffle dress while basking in the glow of the sunshine
Plush pink
The Radhaa Ki Betiyaan Kuch Kar Dikhayengi antagonist is raising the heat in this brown tank top teamed up with a white lace skirt
Skirt sizzle
Beach vibes
The Miley Jab Hum Tum artist is enjoying her beach getaway in this matching top and skirt. The vibrant colors assimilate well with the vibe
The Zara Nachke Dikha host has captured the attention of her fans in this sheer green saree. The pearl potli is a cool add-on
Green grace
The Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon? protagonist is swaying hearts in this white saree with purple tie-dye detailing
Tie-dye
The Ishq Wala Love fame looks casual yet chic in this yellow top paired with white pants. The colorful flip-flops are the highlight
Cool casuals
Simplicity at its best! The Rangrasiya actress looks adorable in this abstract print dress. Her charming smile is unmissable
Abstract allure
The Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 8 participant oozes regal vibes in this pink lehenga paired with a gold sequin blouse
Lucious lehenga
Irani looks amazing in this abstract co-ord set. Wavy hair, silver hoops, and lavender heels complete her look
Pastel punk
The Nach Baliye 8 finalist is a sight to sore eyes in this pastel pink salwar kameez with white embroidery. The on-point accessories are eye-catching
Salwar kameez
