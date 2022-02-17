FASHION
JOYCE JOYSON
FEB 17, 2022
Sanjana Sanghi's chic winter wardrobe
Simple yet elegant
Nothing spells elegance quite like a beige blazer dress with pleats running down to the hem, indeed, the simplest way to stay stylishly warm
Image: Sanjana Sanghi Instagram
Sanjana wowed us in this purple Assamese pantsuit with gold buta and border, accessorised with layered necklaces
Image: Sanjana Sanghi Instagram
Traditional yet modish
It’s no secret that the diva loves a blazer dress, here, she amped up her look by styling her beige number with thigh-high white boots for some extra warmth
Image: Sanjana Sanghi Instagram
Simply stylish
Sanjana gives a unique twist to her three-piece attire, consisting of a kali jacket, bralette top, paired with matching trousers and a black belt
Image: Sanjana Sanghi Instagram
Spectacular
The actress opted for a green high-neck top, jeans, black thigh-high boots and finished off the look with a long black coat
Image: Sanjana Sanghi Instagram
Winter calls for layering!
She braved the chilly temperatures in a head-to-toe black ensemble featuring a cosy coat ,leggings and a scarf wrapped around her neck
Image: Sanjana Sanghi Instagram
Cosy up
The star stepped out in a black tee and matching denim and complimented her look with a navy blue jacket and maroon-hued boots
Image: Sanjana Sanghi Instagram
Navy blue jacket
Dressed in a white tee and black mini skirt, she further amped up her look by teaming it with an olive jacket and knee-high socks
Image: Sanjana Sanghi Instagram
Casual chic
Sanjana shows how to go from drab to glam in a jiff by pairing a black bralette and ripped denim with a brick-printed puffer jacket
Image: Bharat Rawail/Sanjana Sanghi Instagram
Printed puffer jacket
If you want to look cool without trying too hard, pick up a red hoodie and style it with blue denim and black tie-up boots like the diva
Image: Sanjana Sanghi Instagram
Cute and cosy
