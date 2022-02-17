FASHION

JOYCE JOYSON

FEB 17, 2022

Sanjana Sanghi's chic winter wardrobe

Simple yet elegant

Nothing spells elegance quite like a beige blazer dress with pleats running down to the hem, indeed, the simplest way to stay stylishly warm

Image: Sanjana Sanghi Instagram

Sanjana wowed us in this purple Assamese pantsuit with gold buta and border, accessorised with layered necklaces

Image: Sanjana Sanghi Instagram

Traditional yet modish

It’s no secret that the diva loves a blazer dress, here, she amped up her look by styling her beige number with thigh-high white boots for some extra warmth

Image: Sanjana Sanghi Instagram

Simply stylish

Sanjana gives a unique twist to her three-piece attire, consisting of a kali jacket, bralette top, paired with matching trousers and a black belt

Image: Sanjana Sanghi Instagram

Spectacular

The actress opted for a green high-neck top, jeans, black thigh-high boots and finished off the look with a long black coat

Image: Sanjana Sanghi Instagram

Winter calls for layering!

She braved the chilly temperatures in a head-to-toe black ensemble featuring a cosy coat ,leggings and a scarf wrapped around her neck

Image: Sanjana Sanghi Instagram

Cosy up

The star stepped out in a black tee and matching denim and complimented her look with a navy blue jacket and maroon-hued boots

Image: Sanjana Sanghi Instagram

 Navy blue jacket

Dressed in a white tee and black mini skirt, she further amped up her look by teaming it with an olive jacket and knee-high socks

Image: Sanjana Sanghi Instagram

Casual chic

Sanjana shows how to go from drab to glam in a jiff by pairing a black bralette and ripped denim with a brick-printed puffer jacket

Image: Bharat Rawail/Sanjana Sanghi Instagram

Printed puffer jacket

If you want to look cool without trying too hard, pick up a red hoodie and style it with blue denim and black tie-up boots like the diva

Image: Sanjana Sanghi Instagram

Cute and cosy

