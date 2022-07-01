Heading 3

Sanjana Sanghi's effortlessly chic looks

Joyce Joyson

JUNE 30, 2022

FASHION

Image: Sanjana Sanghi Instagram

Sanjana Sanghi makes a dramatic statement in this black tulle, translucent gown with orange and blue borders around the neck.

Drama on!

Image: Sanjana Sanghi Instagram

Pulling off the short silver leafy dress with aplomb, Sanjana looked incredible in it that came with a halter neckline and a backless detail.

Playful vibe

Image: Sanjana Sanghi Instagram

Wearing a beige sweater and blue denim, she rounded off her look with a vibrant patchworked jacket.

Cool and vibrant

Image: Sanjana Sanghi Instagram

She pulls together a heavily pattered, colourful look with utmost ease in this cropped, button-down top and matching high-rise flared trousers.

Cheerful

Just the look we won't forget anytime soon! She cast a spell on us in this edgy, sleeveless black, fringe-tiered dress.

Frill fun

Image: Sanjana Sanghi Instagram

Image: Sanjana Sanghi Instagram/
Rishabh Kumar Photography

The Dil Bechara star wore a crisp, white shirt tucked into mustard-yellow faux leather shorts, that gave a perfect edge to her look.

Super-stylish

Image: Sanjana Sanghi Instagram

Dropping some serious beach-style inspiration, the actress wore a pastel green floral co-ord set comprising of a halterneck bralette with dramatic sleeves and a high-low hemline skirt.

Beach babe

Image: Sanjana Sanghi Instagram
Photo: Chandrahas Prabhu

She stunned us in this strapless grey, metallic 3D skater dress with a structured bodice.

Metallic dress

Image: Sanjana Sanghi Instagram
Photo:Chandrahas Prabhu

The actress dazzles in a pink sequin floral saree paired with a heavily embellished plunging neckline blouse in a darker shade.

Dazzling diva

Image: Sanjana Sanghi Instagram
Photo: Bharat Rawail

Sanjana looks pretty as a picture in this pastel pink frilly mini dress that came with a V-neckline.

Adorable

