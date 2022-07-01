Heading 3
Sanjana Sanghi's effortlessly chic looks
Joyce Joyson
JUNE 30, 2022
FASHION
Image: Sanjana Sanghi Instagram
Sanjana Sanghi makes a dramatic statement in this black tulle, translucent gown with orange and blue borders around the neck.
Drama on!
Image: Sanjana Sanghi Instagram
Pulling off the short silver leafy dress with aplomb, Sanjana looked incredible in it that came with a halter neckline and a backless detail.
Playful vibe
Image: Sanjana Sanghi Instagram
Wearing a beige sweater and blue denim, she rounded off her look with a vibrant patchworked jacket.
Cool and vibrant
Image: Sanjana Sanghi Instagram
She pulls together a heavily pattered, colourful look with utmost ease in this cropped, button-down top and matching high-rise flared trousers.
Cheerful
Just the look we won't forget anytime soon! She cast a spell on us in this edgy, sleeveless black, fringe-tiered dress.
Frill fun
Image: Sanjana Sanghi Instagram
Image: Sanjana Sanghi Instagram/
Rishabh Kumar Photography
The Dil Bechara star wore a crisp, white shirt tucked into mustard-yellow faux leather shorts, that gave a perfect edge to her look.
Super-stylish
Image: Sanjana Sanghi Instagram
Dropping some serious beach-style inspiration, the actress wore a pastel green floral co-ord set comprising of a halterneck bralette with dramatic sleeves and a high-low hemline skirt.
Beach babe
Image: Sanjana Sanghi Instagram
Photo: Chandrahas Prabhu
She stunned us in this strapless grey, metallic 3D skater dress with a structured bodice.
Metallic dress
Image: Sanjana Sanghi Instagram
Photo:Chandrahas Prabhu
The actress dazzles in a pink sequin floral saree paired with a heavily embellished plunging neckline blouse in a darker shade.
Dazzling diva
Image: Sanjana Sanghi Instagram
Photo: Bharat Rawail
Sanjana looks pretty as a picture in this pastel pink frilly mini dress that came with a V-neckline.
Adorable
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Nora Fatehi’s collection of midi dresses