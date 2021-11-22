JOYCE JOYSON

AUTHOR

Nov 23, 2021

Sanjana Sanghi’s ethnic drops

FASHION

Sanjana Sanghi is a sight for sore eyes in this purple lehenga adorned with floral prints and embroidery all over

Pleasing purple

Image: Sanjana Sanghi Instagram

We feel that the diva tapped into the classic definition of elegance in this pale blue organza saree by Raw Mango with delicate golden gota embroidery work and paired it with a matching mandarin collar blouse

Pastel perfection

Image: Sanjana Sanghi Instagram

Donning an off-white phulkari lehenga from the shelves of Sukriti and Aakriti, the starlet makes our jaws drop as she accessorizes her look with stone-drop earrings

 White wonder

Image: Sanjana Sanghi Instagram

The actress gives an ethnic spin to chic co-ords set and wears an embellished number with a belt-like detailing overlayed by a matching shrug by Tarun Tahiliani

Earth-tone ensemble

Image: Sanjana Sanghi Instagram

Keeping it simple yet alluring, Sanjana opted for a gray Anarkali suit paired with sheer embroidered dupatta and palazzo pants

Graceful gray

Image: Sanjana Sanghi Instagram

Hopping on to the sequin saree bandwagon, the actress wore a pink drape but kept it strikingly different from others by wearing a floral number by Akanksha Gajria

Dazzling in sequin drape

Image: Sanjana Sanghi Instagram

Sanjana exudes boho-chic vibes in this white sharara choli set with a tie-up back choli by Payal Singhal

Fusion fashion

Image: Sanjana Sanghi Instagram

We truly admire her sartorial choices when it comes to ethnic attires, as here she opted for a blush pink printed salwar suit and looked lovely!

Beauty in blush pink

Image: Sanjana Sanghi Instagram

Yet again slaying in this gorgeous lehenga, this time she went for a silk number featuring a peachy pink strappy blouse, dupatta and blue embellished skirt

Elegant and how!

Image: Sanjana Sanghi Instagram

Sanjana gleams in this yellow and white printed salwar suit featuring dainty gotta patti work, accessorized with silver-oxidized jhumkas

Yellow cheer

Image: Sanjana Sanghi Instagram

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: 10 Tips for healthy beard growth

Click Here