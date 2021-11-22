Sanjana Sanghi’s ethnic drops

Sanjana Sanghi is a sight for sore eyes in this purple lehenga adorned with floral prints and embroidery all over
Pleasing purple
Image: Sanjana Sanghi Instagram
We feel that the diva tapped into the classic definition of elegance in this pale blue organza saree by Raw Mango with delicate golden gota embroidery work and paired it with a matching mandarin collar blouse
Pastel perfection
Image: Sanjana Sanghi Instagram
Donning an off-white phulkari lehenga from the shelves of Sukriti and Aakriti, the starlet makes our jaws drop as she accessorizes her look with stone-drop earrings
White wonder
Image: Sanjana Sanghi Instagram
The actress gives an ethnic spin to chic co-ords set and wears an embellished number with a belt-like detailing overlayed by a matching shrug by Tarun Tahiliani
Earth-tone ensemble
Image: Sanjana Sanghi Instagram
Keeping it simple yet alluring, Sanjana opted for a gray Anarkali suit paired with sheer embroidered dupatta and palazzo pants
Graceful gray
Image: Sanjana Sanghi Instagram
Hopping on to the sequin saree bandwagon, the actress wore a pink drape but kept it strikingly different from others by wearing a floral number by Akanksha Gajria
Dazzling in sequin drape
Image: Sanjana Sanghi Instagram
Sanjana exudes boho-chic vibes in this white sharara choli set with a tie-up back choli by Payal Singhal
Fusion fashion
Image: Sanjana Sanghi Instagram
We truly admire her sartorial choices when it comes to ethnic attires, as here she opted for a blush pink printed salwar suit and looked lovely!
Beauty in blush pink
Image: Sanjana Sanghi Instagram
Yet again slaying in this gorgeous lehenga, this time she went for a silk number featuring a peachy pink strappy blouse, dupatta and blue embellished skirt
Elegant and how!
Image: Sanjana Sanghi Instagram
Sanjana gleams in this yellow and white printed salwar suit featuring dainty gotta patti work, accessorized with silver-oxidized jhumkas
Yellow cheer
Image: Sanjana Sanghi Instagram
THANKS FOR READING NEXT: 10 Tips for healthy beard growth