Sanjana Sanghi's promotional looks

Joyce Joyson

july 06, 2022

FASHION

Image: Who Wore What When Instagram

Sanjana Sanghi's sartorial choices are far from basic, like this colourful, abstract patterned set comprising of a blazer, plunging-neckline bralette, and skater skirt.

Cheerful colours

Image: Who Wore What When Instagram

The actress likes to keep her style fresh as seen here in this white, plunging neckline top with dramatic sleeves styled with a high-waisted, pencil skirt with lace-up details.

All-white look

Image: Who Wore What When Instagram

She cuts a stylish figure in this navy blue-cropped checkered blazer and matching high-rise trousers.

Boss babe

Image: Who Wore What When Instagram

Tapping into the biggest trend of the season, aka the corsets, she went for a beige mini dress featuring ruffle details and a collared neckline, styled with a brown, corset leather belt.

Corset fashion

This time around she goes for a blue and white, tie-dye co-ord set comprising of an oversized jacket, corset-style crop top, and knee-length skirt.

Tie-dye fun

Image: Who Wore What When Instagram

Image: Who Wore What When Instagram

Sanjana flawlessly pulled off an Indo-western look in this beige, floral set featuring a cropped blouse, and draped-style skirt, overlayered with a long shrug.

Indo-western look

Image: Who Wore What When Instagram

The Dil Bechara actress rocks a black-on-black look in this plunging neckline, full-sleeved crop top, and high-waisted, formal trousers.

Black co-ords

Image: Who Wore What When Instagram

She has a knack for pulling off formal attire with pure perfection like this hot pink blazer and wide-legged trousers styled with a black tank top.

Power dressing

Image: Sanjana Sanghi Instagram

We can't take our eyes off her in this playful, black-tiered frilled, sleeveless dress.

Playful vibe

Image: Sanjana Sanghi Instagram

The actress looked delightsome in this vibrant, heavily patterned, colourful co-ord set featuring a v-neckline top with button details and high-rise flared pants.

Explosion of colours

