Heading 3
Sanjana Sanghi's promotional looks
Joyce Joyson
july 06, 2022
FASHION
Image: Who Wore What When Instagram
Sanjana Sanghi's sartorial choices are far from basic, like this colourful, abstract patterned set comprising of a blazer, plunging-neckline bralette, and skater skirt.
Cheerful colours
Image: Who Wore What When Instagram
The actress likes to keep her style fresh as seen here in this white, plunging neckline top with dramatic sleeves styled with a high-waisted, pencil skirt with lace-up details.
All-white look
Image: Who Wore What When Instagram
She cuts a stylish figure in this navy blue-cropped checkered blazer and matching high-rise trousers.
Boss babe
Image: Who Wore What When Instagram
Tapping into the biggest trend of the season, aka the corsets, she went for a beige mini dress featuring ruffle details and a collared neckline, styled with a brown, corset leather belt.
Corset fashion
This time around she goes for a blue and white, tie-dye co-ord set comprising of an oversized jacket, corset-style crop top, and knee-length skirt.
Tie-dye fun
Image: Who Wore What When Instagram
Image: Who Wore What When Instagram
Sanjana flawlessly pulled off an Indo-western look in this beige, floral set featuring a cropped blouse, and draped-style skirt, overlayered with a long shrug.
Indo-western look
Image: Who Wore What When Instagram
The Dil Bechara actress rocks a black-on-black look in this plunging neckline, full-sleeved crop top, and high-waisted, formal trousers.
Black co-ords
Image: Who Wore What When Instagram
She has a knack for pulling off formal attire with pure perfection like this hot pink blazer and wide-legged trousers styled with a black tank top.
Power dressing
Image: Sanjana Sanghi Instagram
We can't take our eyes off her in this playful, black-tiered frilled, sleeveless dress.
Playful vibe
Image: Sanjana Sanghi Instagram
The actress looked delightsome in this vibrant, heavily patterned, colourful co-ord set featuring a v-neckline top with button details and high-rise flared pants.
Explosion of colours
