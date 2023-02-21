Sanjeeda Shaikh’s stylish earrings
pinkvilla
Arushi Srivastava
Fashion
FEB 21, 2023
Source- Sanjeeda Shaikh Instagram
Sanjeeda Shaikh offers boho vibes in multicolor bralette and sea shell hoops
Sea shell
Source- Sanjeeda Shaikh Instagram
We are totally smitten by the massive pearl hoops worn by the actress
Massive pearl hoops
Mouni Roy’s black-and-white looks
REEM SHAIKH IN RED HOT LOOKS
Source- Sanjeeda Shaikh Instagram
Make your traditional look a hit with the beautiful golden mathapatti and jhumkis
Traditional jhumkis
Source- Sanjeeda Shaikh Instagram
Elevate your everyday look with these gemstone drop earrings flaunted by Sanjeeda Shaikh
Gemstone earrings
Source- Sanjeeda Shaikh Instagram
Revive your love for silver jewels with the gorgeous statement earrings paired with a crop top and denims
Silver statement
Source- Sanjeeda Shaikh Instagram
Add a glam touch to your festive look with the long pearl and stone studded earrings
Long studded earrings
Source- Sanjeeda Shaikh Instagram
No one can ace simple hoop earrings look like Sanjeeda Shaikh
Simple hoops
Source- Sanjeeda Shaikh Instagram
Be your own princess like Sanjeeda Shaikh in an off shoulder top wth golden designer hoops
Golden design
Source- Sanjeeda Shaikh Instagram
Make your saree look stylish with golden dual look earrings
Dual hoops
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.