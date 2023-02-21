Heading 3

Sanjeeda Shaikh’s stylish earrings

FEB 21, 2023

Source- Sanjeeda Shaikh Instagram

Sanjeeda Shaikh offers boho vibes in multicolor bralette and sea shell hoops

Sea shell

Source- Sanjeeda Shaikh Instagram

We are totally smitten by the massive pearl hoops worn by the actress

Massive pearl hoops

Source- Sanjeeda Shaikh Instagram

Make your traditional look a hit with the beautiful golden mathapatti and jhumkis

Traditional jhumkis

Source- Sanjeeda Shaikh Instagram

Elevate your everyday look with these gemstone drop earrings flaunted by Sanjeeda Shaikh

Gemstone earrings

Source- Sanjeeda Shaikh Instagram

Revive your love for silver jewels with the gorgeous statement earrings paired with a crop top and denims

Silver statement

Source- Sanjeeda Shaikh Instagram

Add a glam touch to your festive look with the long pearl and stone studded earrings

Long studded earrings

Source- Sanjeeda Shaikh Instagram

No one can ace simple hoop earrings look like Sanjeeda Shaikh

Simple hoops

Source- Sanjeeda Shaikh Instagram

Be your own princess like Sanjeeda Shaikh in an off shoulder top wth golden designer hoops

Golden design

Source- Sanjeeda Shaikh Instagram

Make your saree look stylish with golden dual look earrings

Dual hoops

