Nov 8, 2021

Fashion

Sanya Malhotra in breezy ethnic wear

Rishika Shah 

Sanya wore a breezy, powder blue embroidered suit from Libas as her Diwali outfit of choice

(Image: Instagram)

She posted an adorable picture with her sister wherein she is seen wearing a purple printed kurti with jhumkas and a bindi

(Image: Instagram)

Sanya is seen soaking in nature as she lays down on grass wearing a blue cotton salwar suit, perfect for summers

(Image: Instagram)

The Badhaai Ho actress made our hearts skip a beat in a simple yellow kurta that she styled with traditional earrings

(Image: Instagram)

She was seen wearing an all-black co-ord set that featured a balloon-sleeved top and a flared skirt

(Image: Instagram)

The Dangal star posed in a pista green salwar that she teamed with a contrasting yellow dupatta

(Image: Instagram)

Sanya is definitely obsessed with jhumkas and finds a way to pair them with literally every outfit

(Image: Instagram)

She made even the simplest outfit look elegant as she wore a rani pink plain kurta with white pants and statement jhumkas

(Image: Instagram)

She posed in a V-neck salwar suit that was accessorised with a choker and a gajra

(Image: Instagram)

Sanya even wore an easy breezy yellow lehenga teamed with an embellished blouse

(Image: Instagram)

thanks for reading
next:  9 Times celebs gave Barbie vibes in pink

Click Here