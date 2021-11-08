Nov 8, 2021
Fashion
Sanya Malhotra in breezy ethnic wear
Rishika Shah
Sanya wore a breezy, powder blue embroidered suit from Libas as her Diwali outfit of choice(Image: Instagram)
She posted an adorable picture with her sister wherein she is seen wearing a purple printed kurti with jhumkas and a bindi(Image: Instagram)
Sanya is seen soaking in nature as she lays down on grass wearing a blue cotton salwar suit, perfect for summers(Image: Instagram)
The Badhaai Ho actress made our hearts skip a beat in a simple yellow kurta that she styled with traditional earrings(Image: Instagram)
She was seen wearing an all-black co-ord set that featured a balloon-sleeved top and a flared skirt(Image: Instagram)
The Dangal star posed in a pista green salwar that she teamed with a contrasting yellow dupatta(Image: Instagram)
Sanya is definitely obsessed with jhumkas and finds a way to pair them with literally every outfit(Image: Instagram)
She made even the simplest outfit look elegant as she wore a rani pink plain kurta with white pants and statement jhumkas(Image: Instagram)
She posed in a V-neck salwar suit that was accessorised with a choker and a gajra(Image: Instagram)
Sanya even wore an easy breezy yellow lehenga teamed with an embellished blouse(Image: Instagram)
