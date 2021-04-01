Sanya Malhotra’s best fashion moments

April 01, 2021

Sanya looks chic in a white crop top, printed pants and a neon yellow blazer

She stuns in a black lehenga by Punit Balana

She slays in a pink pantsuit

The diva rocks a blue and white polka-dotted shirt with a high waisted orange skirt

She looks cute in this colourful printed look of a crop top, a puffer jacket and a skirt

Sanya opts for a casual look of a knotted white shirt and denim shorts

The ‘Dangal’ actress stuns in this black co-ord set

The beauty is red carpet ready in this stunning cream gown

We are loving her denim jumpsuit that she has paired with cream boots

Sanya looks gorgeous in this grey mini dress that features exaggerated sleeves

