MAR 02, 2022

Sanya Malhotra’s fashion diaries

Heading 3

Monochrome look 

Sanya Malhotra has served up some seriously stylish looks in the recent past and one of them being this white jacket and mini skirt paired with a matching bralette top

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram

And next, she chooses to ditch her usual black pantsuit and goes for a purple one, paired with a vest featuring button detailing

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram

Boss lady

The actress looks mesmerising in this orange, delicately embellished sheer saree bearing a scalloped hemline, styled with a golden shimmery blouse

 Orange punch

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram

Sanya loves to shake things up! Here, she styled her navy-blue pantsuit featuring flared trousers with a matching bodysuit and looked phenomenal!

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram

Offbeat styling

She knows how to switch from a boss-lady to an uber-girly look in no time as in this pastel pink crop top paired with white flared pants and pink blazer

Hot babe

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram

The gorgeous actress stepped out in a printed black and white co-ord set featuring an off-shoulder crop top and flowy skirt

Video: Pinkvilla

Pretty perfect

A red velvet strappy dress with a sequined neckline and a thigh-high slit detail is just the perfect fit for a date night out on town

Date-night look

Image: Visual Affairs Photography Instagram

Sanya dials up the drama in a midriff-baring cropped black blazer and skirt set

All-black look

Video: Pinkvilla

Serving us some major party style inspiration, the diva wore a black strappy gown, adorned with silver and grey sequin work and cut-out details at the waist

Sexy in black

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram

The Pagglait star looked charming in this stunning red embroidered lehenga doused in sequins, styled with a plunging neckline, off-shoulder blouse and dupatta

Resplendent in red

Image: Pinkvilla

