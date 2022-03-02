FASHION
JOYCE JOYSON
MAR 02, 2022
Sanya Malhotra’s fashion diaries
Monochrome look
Sanya Malhotra has served up some seriously stylish looks in the recent past and one of them being this white jacket and mini skirt paired with a matching bralette top
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
And next, she chooses to ditch her usual black pantsuit and goes for a purple one, paired with a vest featuring button detailing
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
Boss lady
The actress looks mesmerising in this orange, delicately embellished sheer saree bearing a scalloped hemline, styled with a golden shimmery blouse
Orange punch
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
Sanya loves to shake things up! Here, she styled her navy-blue pantsuit featuring flared trousers with a matching bodysuit and looked phenomenal!
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
Offbeat styling
She knows how to switch from a boss-lady to an uber-girly look in no time as in this pastel pink crop top paired with white flared pants and pink blazer
Hot babe
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
The gorgeous actress stepped out in a printed black and white co-ord set featuring an off-shoulder crop top and flowy skirt
Video: Pinkvilla
Pretty perfect
A red velvet strappy dress with a sequined neckline and a thigh-high slit detail is just the perfect fit for a date night out on town
Date-night look
Image: Visual Affairs Photography Instagram
Sanya dials up the drama in a midriff-baring cropped black blazer and skirt set
All-black look
Video: Pinkvilla
Serving us some major party style inspiration, the diva wore a black strappy gown, adorned with silver and grey sequin work and cut-out details at the waist
Sexy in black
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
The Pagglait star looked charming in this stunning red embroidered lehenga doused in sequins, styled with a plunging neckline, off-shoulder blouse and dupatta
Resplendent in red
Image: Pinkvilla
