oct 30, 2021
Sanya Malhotra slays in ethnic fashion
Sanya Malhotra’s wardrobe is filled with flashes of bright colours and here she proves us right by donning this bright yellow-embellished lehenga
For Meenakshi Sundareshwar’s trailer launch, the actress wore a bright blue silk saree and stole our breath away
The actress drops major cues for bridesmaid fashion as she wore a mirror work lehenga with a plunging neckline blouse
We love this one in which she poses in a pink tie-dye saree styled with a ruffled sleeve blouse
Sanya opted for a fuchsia pink ruffled saree teamed with a sleeveless embellished matching blouse
The diva flaunts her traditional side in this ivory phulkari suit featuring multi-hued floral designs and geometrical patterns
The star rocked this floral ensemble with absolute panache and she further amped up her look with silver oxidised accessories
Here, the stunner opted for a plain black saree and paired it with a shimmering zigzag patterned patterned blouse, accessorised with a floral-adorned bun
Time and again, the actress has shown her love for yellow hues when it comes to lehengas and here again, she posed in an embroidered lehenga paired with chandelier earrings
Lastly, Sanya looks exceedingly beautiful in this plain pink kurta paired with ivory pants
