pinkvilla
Kankana Das
Fashion
October 01, 2023
Sanya Malhotra stuns in whites
Image: Sanya Malhotra Instagram
Sanya Malhotra is an Indian actress who has bold and classy fashion choices
Sanya and her fashion choices
Image: Sanya Malhotra Instagram
Sanya bundles up some sunshine in a white shirt that makes her look effortlessly beautiful
Natural
Image: Sanya Malhotra Instagram
Sanya gives away classy vibe in her pure white suite with pearl accessories
Classy
Image: Sanya Malhotra Instagram
Elegant
So elegant! The actress flaunts her gorgeousness in this pretty saree teamed with a designer blouse
Image: Sanya Malhotra Instagram
Sanya's natural beauty shines through as she slays this puffy white dress
Pretty she is
Image: Sanya Malhotra Instagram
She is giving off perfect beach vibes with her white sheer top
Beach vibe
Image: Sanya Malhotra Instagram
White knotted shirt and skirt may sound very casual but Sanya goes on to stun us with her interpretation
Casual
Image: Sanya Malhotra Instagram
She can slay any casual look. Like this white crop top and golden accessory look is a true example of that
Simplicity
Image: Sanya Malhotra Instagram
The diva looks chic in a white shirt, crop top and denim, also her golden accessory is eye-catching
Diva
Image: Sanya Malhotra Instagram
Sanya is such a stunner. She looks so royal in this white top and yellow earrings
Stunner
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.