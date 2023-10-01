Heading 3

Kankana Das

Fashion

October 01, 2023

Sanya Malhotra stuns in whites

Image: Sanya Malhotra Instagram 

Sanya Malhotra is an Indian actress who has bold and classy fashion choices 

Sanya and her fashion choices

Image: Sanya Malhotra Instagram 

Sanya bundles up some sunshine in a white shirt that makes her look effortlessly beautiful

Natural

Image: Sanya Malhotra Instagram 

Sanya gives away classy vibe in her pure white suite with pearl accessories

Classy 

Image: Sanya Malhotra Instagram 

Elegant

So elegant! The actress flaunts her gorgeousness in this pretty saree teamed with a designer blouse 

Image: Sanya Malhotra Instagram 

Sanya's natural beauty shines through as she slays this puffy white dress

Pretty she is

Image: Sanya Malhotra Instagram 

She is giving off perfect beach vibes with her white sheer top 

Beach vibe

Image: Sanya Malhotra Instagram 

White knotted shirt and skirt may sound very casual but Sanya goes on to stun us with her interpretation

Casual

Image: Sanya Malhotra Instagram 

She can slay any casual look. Like this white crop top and golden accessory look is a true example of that

Simplicity

Image: Sanya Malhotra Instagram 

The diva looks chic in a white shirt, crop top and denim, also her golden accessory is eye-catching

Diva 

Image: Sanya Malhotra Instagram 

Sanya is such a stunner. She looks so royal in this white top and yellow earrings

Stunner 

