Heading 3

                  pinkvilla 

Joyce
Joyson

OCT 22, 2022

FASHION

Sanya Malhotra's flirty dresses

Image: Sanya Malhotra Instagram

Image: Sanya Malhotra Instagram

Sanya Malhotra is quite a fan of feminine, breezy silhouettes like this strappy floral pink midi dress featuring a plunging neckline and a thigh-grazing slit.

Flower child

Photo: Mayank Sharma

Image: Sanya Malhotra Instagram

And we feel an off-shoulder, ruffle mini dress is the best way to wear this prettiest shade of pink.

Pretty in pink

Photo: K Vinayak

Image: Sanya Malhotra Instagram

Moving on to a brighter, cheery yellow colour, the actress looked like a ray of sunshine in this pleated dress with dramatic sleeves that came with belt-like details at the waist.

Bright and beautiful

Photo: Uthman studio

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram

Proving to us she is equally good at pulling off sparky numbers, Sanya looked incredible in a strapless silver dress featuring a corset-inspired bodice and draped details.

Dazzling diva

Image: Sanya Malhotra Instagram

The Ludo actress looks chic and relaxed in this strappy yellow floral mini dress bearing delightful frill details.

Endearing

Image: Sanya Malhotra Instagram

Looking dreamy in this strapless white, floor-sweeping gown that comes with adorable bow detail at the front.

Whimsical white

Photo: Mayur Butwani

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram

Dialing up the heat in this black leather bodycon dress that comes with a plunging neckline and a thigh-high slit detail.

Bombshell in black

Image: Sanya Malhotra Instagram

She looks incredibly chic in this strappy, abstract printed figure-hugging dress with cut-out detail at the centre.

Cut-out dress

Photo: Ashiq Mk

Image: Sanya Malhotra Instagram

Once again, she opted for a cut-out dress, this time in black, that came with graphic sequin details and a risque, plunging neckline.

Sensuous

Photo: Dev Purbiya

Image: Sanya Malhotra Instagram

Sanya dressed up in a red floral, halter-neck maxi dress that came with backless detail.

Ravishing in red

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here