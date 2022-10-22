pinkvilla
Joyce
Joyson
OCT 22, 2022
FASHION
Sanya Malhotra's flirty dresses
Image: Sanya Malhotra Instagram
Image: Sanya Malhotra Instagram
Sanya Malhotra is quite a fan of feminine, breezy silhouettes like this strappy floral pink midi dress featuring a plunging neckline and a thigh-grazing slit.
Photo: Mayank Sharma
Image: Sanya Malhotra Instagram
And we feel an off-shoulder, ruffle mini dress is the best way to wear this prettiest shade of pink.
Photo: K Vinayak
Image: Sanya Malhotra Instagram
Moving on to a brighter, cheery yellow colour, the actress looked like a ray of sunshine in this pleated dress with dramatic sleeves that came with belt-like details at the waist.
Photo: Uthman studio
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
Proving to us she is equally good at pulling off sparky numbers, Sanya looked incredible in a strapless silver dress featuring a corset-inspired bodice and draped details.
Image: Sanya Malhotra Instagram
The Ludo actress looks chic and relaxed in this strappy yellow floral mini dress bearing delightful frill details.
Image: Sanya Malhotra Instagram
Looking dreamy in this strapless white, floor-sweeping gown that comes with adorable bow detail at the front.
Photo: Mayur Butwani
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
Dialing up the heat in this black leather bodycon dress that comes with a plunging neckline and a thigh-high slit detail.
Image: Sanya Malhotra Instagram
She looks incredibly chic in this strappy, abstract printed figure-hugging dress with cut-out detail at the centre.
Photo: Ashiq Mk
Image: Sanya Malhotra Instagram
Once again, she opted for a cut-out dress, this time in black, that came with graphic sequin details and a risque, plunging neckline.
Photo: Dev Purbiya
Image: Sanya Malhotra Instagram
Sanya dressed up in a red floral, halter-neck maxi dress that came with backless detail.
