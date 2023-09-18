Heading 3

Neenaz Akhtar

Fashion

September 18, 2023

Sanya Malhotra’s most stylish looks

Image: Sanya Malhotra’s Instagram 

Sanya Malhotra made a chic style statement in this magenta outfit and statement earrings

Chic 

Image: Sanya Malhotra’s Instagram 

She kept things snazzy in a printed sky-blue co-ord set

Snazzy

Image: Sanya Malhotra’s Instagram 

She upped the ante in a black three-piece set that looked flawless on her

Fashionista

Image: Sanya Malhotra’s Instagram 

Contemporary

Her one-shoulder black dress is a fresh take on classic LBDs

Image: Meagan Concessio’s Instagram 

She looked elegant in a long black pleated dress and black heels

Elegant

Image: Meagan Concessio’s Instagram 

The Jawan actress brought some glam in an embellished Anamika Khanna ensemble

Glamorous 

Image: Meagan Concessio’s Instagram 

Sanya looked prettiest in a green Raw Mango floral-print saree

Prettiest

Image: Meagan Concessio’s Instagram 

This crisp mint-green pantsuit enhances her boss-babe look

Boss Babe

Image: Sanya Malhotra’s Instagram 

She personifies graces in a beige saree and a heavily embellished green blouse

Graceful

Image: Sanya Malhotra’s Instagram 

She keeps it fresh and simple in a pair of shorts, a ribbed sports bra, and an overshirt

Simplicity 

