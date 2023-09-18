pinkvilla
Neenaz Akhtar
Fashion
September 18, 2023
Sanya Malhotra’s most stylish looks
Image: Sanya Malhotra’s Instagram
Sanya Malhotra made a chic style statement in this magenta outfit and statement earrings
Chic
Image: Sanya Malhotra’s Instagram
She kept things snazzy in a printed sky-blue co-ord set
Snazzy
Image: Sanya Malhotra’s Instagram
She upped the ante in a black three-piece set that looked flawless on her
Fashionista
Image: Sanya Malhotra’s Instagram
Contemporary
Her one-shoulder black dress is a fresh take on classic LBDs
Image: Meagan Concessio’s Instagram
She looked elegant in a long black pleated dress and black heels
Elegant
Image: Meagan Concessio’s Instagram
The Jawan actress brought some glam in an embellished Anamika Khanna ensemble
Glamorous
Image: Meagan Concessio’s Instagram
Sanya looked prettiest in a green Raw Mango floral-print saree
Prettiest
Image: Meagan Concessio’s Instagram
This crisp mint-green pantsuit enhances her boss-babe look
Boss Babe
Image: Sanya Malhotra’s Instagram
She personifies graces in a beige saree and a heavily embellished green blouse
Graceful
Image: Sanya Malhotra’s Instagram
She keeps it fresh and simple in a pair of shorts, a ribbed sports bra, and an overshirt
Simplicity
