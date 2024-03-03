Heading 3

                  pinkvilla 

Aditi Singh

Fashion

March 03, 2024

Sanya Malhotra’s style decoded 

Image source- Sanya Malhotra’s Instagram

Sanya looked ethereal in this shimmery saree with an organza fabric pallu paired with a halter-neck criss-cross blouse design and minimal accessories 

#1

Image source- Sanya Malhotra’s Instagram

Sanya exuded allure in this beautiful black corset mini-dress. She complemented her look with sheer stockings and heels

#2

Image source- Sanya Malhotra’s Instagram

Sanya’s boss lady look in this tangerine pantsuit is immaculate. She paired this look with a multi-colored choker and bracelet 

#3

Image source- Sanya Malhotra’s Instagram

Sanya looks enchanting in this black ensemble, consisting of a pencil skirt, vest coat and a blazer. She accessorised her look with a green emerald necklace and bracelet

#4

Image source- Sanya Malhotra’s Instagram

Sanya’s bright yellow lehenga with multi-color embellished embroidery, a heavily-worked dupatta and a messy braid gave her the perfect Haldi ceremony look

#5

Image source- Sanya Malhotra’s Instagram

#6

Sanya’s beautiful Mauve Purple velvet suit paired with a beige dupatta with a hint of purple on the boundary is a perfect look for winter

Image source- Sanya Malhotra’s Instagram

Sanya looks like a classic beauty in this gold-metallic look saree paired with a V-neck blouse and gold jewellery 

#7

Image source- Sanya Malhotra’s Instagram

Sanya is classiness personified in this classic white saree paired with a heavily worked purple blouse, sleek bun and jhumkas 

#8

Image source- Sanya Malhotra’s Instagram

Sanya aces yet another pantsuit look perfectly with minimal accessories and a sleek bun

#9

Image source- Sanya Malhotra’s Instagram

Sanya’s love for purple is unparalleled! She exudes elegance in yet another purple saree with a beautiful choker, matching earrings, and a gajra bun

#10

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here