Aditi Singh
Fashion
March 03, 2024
Sanya Malhotra’s style decoded
Image source- Sanya Malhotra’s Instagram
Sanya looked ethereal in this shimmery saree with an organza fabric pallu paired with a halter-neck criss-cross blouse design and minimal accessories
#1
Image source- Sanya Malhotra’s Instagram
Sanya exuded allure in this beautiful black corset mini-dress. She complemented her look with sheer stockings and heels
#2
Image source- Sanya Malhotra’s Instagram
Sanya’s boss lady look in this tangerine pantsuit is immaculate. She paired this look with a multi-colored choker and bracelet
#3
Image source- Sanya Malhotra’s Instagram
Sanya looks enchanting in this black ensemble, consisting of a pencil skirt, vest coat and a blazer. She accessorised her look with a green emerald necklace and bracelet
#4
Image source- Sanya Malhotra’s Instagram
Sanya’s bright yellow lehenga with multi-color embellished embroidery, a heavily-worked dupatta and a messy braid gave her the perfect Haldi ceremony look
#5
Image source- Sanya Malhotra’s Instagram
#6
Sanya’s beautiful Mauve Purple velvet suit paired with a beige dupatta with a hint of purple on the boundary is a perfect look for winter
Image source- Sanya Malhotra’s Instagram
Sanya looks like a classic beauty in this gold-metallic look saree paired with a V-neck blouse and gold jewellery
#7
Image source- Sanya Malhotra’s Instagram
Sanya is classiness personified in this classic white saree paired with a heavily worked purple blouse, sleek bun and jhumkas
#8
Image source- Sanya Malhotra’s Instagram
Sanya aces yet another pantsuit look perfectly with minimal accessories and a sleek bun
#9
Image source- Sanya Malhotra’s Instagram
Sanya’s love for purple is unparalleled! She exudes elegance in yet another purple saree with a beautiful choker, matching earrings, and a gajra bun
#10
