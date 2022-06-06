Heading 3
Sara Ali Khan in colourful bikinis
Neenaz Akhtar
JUNE 06, 2022
FASHION
Image: Sara Ali Khan instagram
Looking like a water unicorn in her colourful tie-dye print bikini, Sara Ali gave us the perfect cue to ace a vibrant summer vacay look!
Slayer In Tie-dye
Image: Sara Ali Khan instagram
A while ago, she had shared a slew of pictures on her social media where she looked stunning and beach-ready in a colourful striped bikini set
Stripes For The Win
Image: Sara Ali Khan instagram
She also owns a two-piece set with quirky prints and loves to sport it during her vacation in the Maldives
Love For Quirky Prints
Image: Sara Ali Khan instagram
Bright and bold colours seem to take the front seat in her swimwear collection and this orange number with hot pink accents serves as proof
Orange Is The New Sexy
Image: Sara Ali Khan instagram
The Love Aaj Kal star is also a fan of tie-up monokinis and chevron-printed sarongs and there’s no reason she shouldn’t be!
Neon Pop
Image: Sara Ali Khan instagram
But once in a while, she prefers to keep things monochrome in a solid orange bikini set and a monotone cover-up
Monochrome Route
Image: Sara Ali Khan instagram
A complete water babe, she brings up the quirk factor back again in abstract-print colourful high-waist bottoms and a halter-neck top
Abstract Hues & Prints
Image: Sara Ali Khan instagram
Her relaxing days at the pool are all about a pink swimming ring, a book, black sunnies, and of course her bright pink bikini set!
Relaxing In Style
Image: Sara Ali Khan instagram
She cannot get enough of vibrant and peppy swimwear and this neon bikini serves as proof!
Bright Shades
Image: Sara Ali Khan instagram
Sara is definitely the most stylish water baby and her bikini collection is proof of it!
Stylish Water Babe
