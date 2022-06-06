Heading 3

Sara Ali Khan in colourful bikinis

Neenaz Akhtar

JUNE 06, 2022

FASHION

Image: Sara Ali Khan instagram

Looking like a water unicorn in her colourful tie-dye print bikini, Sara Ali gave us the perfect cue to ace a vibrant summer vacay look!

Slayer In Tie-dye

Image: Sara Ali Khan instagram

A while ago, she had shared a slew of pictures on her social media where she looked stunning and beach-ready in a colourful striped bikini set

Stripes For The Win

Image: Sara Ali Khan instagram

She also owns a two-piece set with quirky prints and loves to sport it during her vacation in the Maldives

Love For Quirky Prints

Image: Sara Ali Khan instagram

Bright and bold colours seem to take the front seat in her swimwear collection and this orange number with hot pink accents serves as proof

Orange Is The New Sexy

Image: Sara Ali Khan instagram

The Love Aaj Kal star is also a fan of tie-up monokinis and chevron-printed sarongs and there’s no reason she shouldn’t be!

Neon Pop

Image: Sara Ali Khan instagram

But once in a while, she prefers to keep things monochrome in a solid orange bikini set and a monotone cover-up

Monochrome Route

Image: Sara Ali Khan instagram

A complete water babe, she brings up the quirk factor back again in abstract-print colourful high-waist bottoms and a halter-neck top

Abstract Hues & Prints

Image: Sara Ali Khan instagram

Her relaxing days at the pool are all about a pink swimming ring, a book, black sunnies, and of course her bright pink bikini set!

Relaxing In Style

Image: Sara Ali Khan instagram

She cannot get enough of vibrant and peppy swimwear and this neon bikini serves as proof!

Bright Shades

Image: Sara Ali Khan instagram

Sara is definitely the most stylish water baby and her bikini collection is proof of it!

Stylish Water Babe

