Neenaz Akhtar
Jan 22, 2022
Sara To Dakota: Divas in a red pantsuit
Shilpa Shetty
Shilpa served us with a fierce boss babe look in a red pantsuit featuring a blazer with gold stripe lapels and straight-fit trousers
Image: Mohit Rai Instagram
Priyanka Chopra
Turning the streets of NYC into her personal runway, Priyanka looked fabulous in a bright red Alejandra Alonso Rojas leather pantsuit and a red Vivienne Westwood coat
Image: Getty Images
Kiara Advani
Kiara turned up the heat in a bright red pantsuit featuring a blazer with a dramatic big bow in the front
Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram
Sara Ali Khan
Sara looked sharp as hell in a crisp red pantsuit with open bell sleeves
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Rakul Preet Singh
Rakul Preet sported a statement-making red pantsuit that consisted of bell bottom pants and an oversized blazer with dramatic sleeves
Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram
Sonam Kapoor Ahuja
Sonam Kapoor looked elegant in her bold red pantsuit by Akris
Image: Sonam Kapoor Instagram
Sonakshi Sinha
Sonakshi wore her deep red pantsuit with a sexy lacy black bralette and showed us how it’s done!
Image: Mohit Rai Instagram
Dakota Johnson
The Fifty Shades Of Grey actor added some oomph to her simple red pantsuit by wearing nothing beneath her red blazer!
Image: Getty Images
Yami Gautam
For the Vogue Beauty Awards, Yami chose to slay in a bright red pantsuit and a matching lacy top
Image: Mohit Rai Instagram
Malaika Arora
Malaika Arora kept things fashionable in her flock print red pantsuit by Malan Breton
Video: Pinkvilla
