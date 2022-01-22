Fashion

Neenaz Akhtar

Jan 22, 2022

Sara To Dakota: Divas in a red pantsuit

Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa served us with a fierce boss babe look in a red pantsuit featuring a blazer with gold stripe lapels and straight-fit trousers

Image: Mohit Rai Instagram

Priyanka Chopra

Turning the streets of NYC into her personal runway, Priyanka looked fabulous in a bright red Alejandra Alonso Rojas leather pantsuit and a red Vivienne Westwood coat

Image: Getty Images

Kiara Advani

Kiara turned up the heat in a bright red pantsuit featuring a blazer with a dramatic big bow in the front

Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram

Sara Ali Khan

Sara looked sharp as hell in a crisp red pantsuit with open bell sleeves

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Preet sported a statement-making red pantsuit that consisted of bell bottom pants and an oversized blazer with dramatic sleeves

Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja

Sonam Kapoor looked elegant in her bold red pantsuit by Akris

Image: Sonam Kapoor Instagram

Sonakshi Sinha

Sonakshi wore her deep red pantsuit with a sexy lacy black bralette and showed us how it’s done!

Image: Mohit Rai Instagram

Dakota Johnson

The Fifty Shades Of Grey actor added some oomph to her simple red pantsuit by wearing nothing beneath her red blazer!

Image: Getty Images

Yami Gautam

For the Vogue Beauty Awards, Yami chose to slay in a bright red pantsuit and a matching lacy top

Image: Mohit Rai Instagram

Malaika Arora 

Malaika Arora kept things fashionable in her flock print red pantsuit by Malan Breton

Video: Pinkvilla

