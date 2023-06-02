Heading 3

Neenaz Akhtar

Fashion

JUNE 02, 2023

Sara Ali Khan
dazzles in a lehenga

Image- Manish Malhotra World Instagram

Sara Ali Khan exudes regal charm in a custom Manish Malhotra lehenga paired with a jacket

Regal Charm

Image- Sara Ali Khan Instagram

She looks resplendent in a red Banarasi weave lehenga with a hand-crafted dupatta from Punit Balana’s Utsav collection

Resplendent

Image: Manish Malhotra Instagram

The Kedarnath actress dazzles in a classic gold lehenga

Diva Vibes

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Sara looked stunning in a deep blue glittery ensemble by Falguni and Shane Peacock

Stunning

Image: Sara Ali Khan instagram

She looks ‘Chaka Chak’ in a black and gold contemporary ensemble

Contemporary Choices

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Her lehenga from the “Baawli” collection by Mayyur Girotra is a beautiful choice for festivities

Desi Kudi

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

She looks glamorous in a pink chikankari lehenga embellished with foliage motifs

Pretty In Pink

Image: Anita Dongre Instagram

She put her gorgeous desi foot forward in this organza silk lehenga by Anita Dongre

Gorgeous

Image: Tanya Ghavri Instagram

She spells charm in a floral white choli and a pristine white lehenga skirt

Radiant

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

She looks ethereal in an intricately sequined, beaded, and embroidered lehenga by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla

Bridal Outfit Goals

