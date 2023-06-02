pinkvilla
Neenaz Akhtar
Fashion
JUNE 02, 2023
Sara Ali Khan
dazzles in a lehenga
Image- Manish Malhotra World Instagram
Sara Ali Khan exudes regal charm in a custom Manish Malhotra lehenga paired with a jacket
Regal Charm
Image- Sara Ali Khan Instagram
She looks resplendent in a red Banarasi weave lehenga with a hand-crafted dupatta from Punit Balana’s Utsav collection
Resplendent
Image: Manish Malhotra Instagram
The Kedarnath actress dazzles in a classic gold lehenga
Diva Vibes
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Sara looked stunning in a deep blue glittery ensemble by Falguni and Shane Peacock
Stunning
Image: Sara Ali Khan instagram
She looks ‘Chaka Chak’ in a black and gold contemporary ensemble
Contemporary Choices
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Her lehenga from the “Baawli” collection by Mayyur Girotra is a beautiful choice for festivities
Desi Kudi
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
She looks glamorous in a pink chikankari lehenga embellished with foliage motifs
Pretty In Pink
Image: Anita Dongre Instagram
She put her gorgeous desi foot forward in this organza silk lehenga by Anita Dongre
Gorgeous
Image: Tanya Ghavri Instagram
She spells charm in a floral white choli and a pristine white lehenga skirt
Radiant
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
She looks ethereal in an intricately sequined, beaded, and embroidered lehenga by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla
Bridal Outfit Goals
