Sara Ali Khan in ethnic white outfits

Sep 13, 2021

During one of her religious tours, Sara Ali Khan picked out a classic white kurta set and accessorised it with a traditional garb

In a slew of pictures that she posted on her social feed, Sara looked every bit gracious in an all-white embroidered wonder
At the airport, she was seen wearing an ivory white kura set by Gulabo by Abu Sandeep which featured gota patti work and bold stripes in bright shades

She looked as elegant as ever in a long white kurta with intricate print detailings on it

During the promotions for ‘Simmba’, the actress upped her traditional glam quotient by decking up in a beautiful white lehenga

She looks like a vision in this all-white kurta set featuring mirror work along the border of the dupatta

Post her session at the gym, the diva looked absolutely pretty in a white kurta and dhoti-style matching salwar

Going for a trendy ethnic look, Sara wore her kaftan-style white kurta with white sharara pants and showed us how it’s done!

Adding the much needed pop of colour to her all-white look, this time she styled her white ethnic set with a pink striped dupatta with tassels

And then she continued her streak by pairing a long side-slit kurta and white churidaar with an orange dupatta

As much as Sara Ali Khan loves to slay in white kurtas, we equally love seeing her putting her best foot forward in these ensembles!

For more updates on Sara Ali Khan and fashion, follow Pinkvilla
Click Here