Sara Ali Khan in ethnic white outfits Sep 13, 2021
During one of her religious tours, Sara Ali Khan picked out a classic white kurta set and accessorised it with a traditional garb
In a slew of pictures that she posted on her social feed, Sara looked every bit gracious in an all-white embroidered wonder
At the airport, she was seen wearing an ivory white kura set by Gulabo by Abu Sandeep which featured gota patti work and bold stripes in bright shades
She looked as elegant as ever in a long white kurta with intricate print detailings on it
During the promotions for ‘Simmba’, the actress upped her traditional glam quotient by decking up in a beautiful white lehenga
She looks like a vision in this all-white kurta set featuring mirror work along the border of the dupatta
Post her session at the gym, the diva looked absolutely pretty in a white kurta and dhoti-style matching salwar
Going for a trendy ethnic look, Sara wore her kaftan-style white kurta with white sharara pants and showed us how it’s done!
Adding the much needed pop of colour to her all-white look, this time she styled her white ethnic set with a pink striped dupatta with tassels
And then she continued her streak by pairing a long side-slit kurta and white churidaar with an orange dupatta
As much as Sara Ali Khan loves to slay in white kurtas, we equally love seeing her putting her best foot forward in these ensembles!
