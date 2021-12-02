Sara Ali Khan is a fan of floral outfits

Elegant in floral kurta

While out and about in the city, Sara kept things fuss-free yet elegant in a floral printed kurta set

Image: Pinkvilla 

Minimal desi look

For a minimal festive look, she donned a white kurta with vivid floral prints all over it

Image: Pinkvilla 

Vacay wardrobe

Her Maldives vacay wardrobe includes a pretty short dress adorned with large floral patterns printed on it

Image: Tanya Ghavri Instagram

Playful in a co-ord set

This yellow floral print co-ord set featuring a crop top and a mini skirt makes her look playful and stylish

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Rock chic vibes

Part chic and part edgy, this halter-neck floral print dress with ruffles makes her look fabulous!

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Desi girl in a floral sharara

For a simple desi look, she wore a strappy kurta with floral embellishments and white sharara pants with floral embroidery

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Vision in pink

Sara exuded princess vibes in a pink lehenga that was embellishedwith embroidered flowers all over it

Image: Tanya Ghavri Instagram

Beauty in blooms

Showing her love for florals yet again, she donned a white lehenga featuring a floral choli and a plain white lehenga skirt

Image: Tanya Ghavri Instagram

Printed dupatta

Not just kurtas and lehengas, Sara is also a fan of floral print dupattas and this one serves as proof!

Image: Pinkvilla

Fan of floral co-ords

She wore a red co-ord set featuring a blouse and cape-style shrug embellished with floral work

Image: Tanya Ghavri Instagram

