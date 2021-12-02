Sara Ali Khan is a fan of floral outfits
DEC 2, 2021
Elegant in floral kurta
While out and about in the city, Sara kept things fuss-free yet elegant in a floral printed kurta set
Image: Pinkvilla
Minimal desi look
For a minimal festive look, she donned a white kurta with vivid floral prints all over it
Image: Pinkvilla
Vacay wardrobe
Her Maldives vacay wardrobe includes a pretty short dress adorned with large floral patterns printed on it
Image: Tanya Ghavri Instagram
Playful in a co-ord set
This yellow floral print co-ord set featuring a crop top and a mini skirt makes her look playful and stylish
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Rock chic vibes
Part chic and part edgy, this halter-neck floral print dress with ruffles makes her look fabulous!
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Desi girl in a floral sharara
For a simple desi look, she wore a strappy kurta with floral embellishments and white sharara pants with floral embroidery
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Vision in pink
Sara exuded princess vibes in a pink lehenga that was embellishedwith embroidered flowers all over it
Image: Tanya Ghavri Instagram
Beauty in blooms
Showing her love for florals yet again, she donned a white lehenga featuring a floral choli and a plain white lehenga skirt
Image: Tanya Ghavri Instagram
Printed dupatta
Not just kurtas and lehengas, Sara is also a fan of floral print dupattas and this one serves as proof!
Image: Pinkvilla
Fan of floral co-ords
She wore a red co-ord set featuring a blouse and cape-style shrug embellished with floral work
Image: Tanya Ghavri Instagram
