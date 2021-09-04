Sara Ali Khan is a fan of yellow outfits Sep 04, 2021
Sara Ali Khan wore springtime on her sleeves by opting for a co-ord set with intricate yellow floral prints all over it
Sara then spruced things up by pairing her striped sequin pants with an off-shoulder yellow crop top
During the promotion of her movie, the actress was seen in a bright yellow cropped jacket with a mini skirt and a tube top
Post her session at the gym, Sara looked fresh and lively in a bright yellow playsuit
Giving a slight twist to another yellow playsuit, she picked out a printed one for an evening look
She looked party-ready in a vibrant yellow full-sleeve crop top that was teamed with a pair of ripped jeans
For an Indo-western look, the diva had styled her denims with a peplum-style mustard yellow blouse
And her brocade yellow Manish Malhotra ensemble is everything we want in our ethnic wardrobe!
She looked like summertime came alive in a solid cotton kurta set that she styled with matching bangles
Even while enjoying her day out, Sara ensures that she has twinned with the sun!
