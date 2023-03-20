Sara Ali Khan gym outfits
mar 20, 2023
Sara Ali Khan is one of Bollywood’s hottest divas. She went through a massive body transformation in the past few years
Sara Ali Khan
She maintains a fab body and religiously follows her gym routine. You can follow her socials to check her workouts
Gym girl
Browse through this list of Sara Ali Khan’s chic athleisure outfits
Athleisure fits
Watch Sara do a set of rigorous exercises in a yellow sports bra and a pair of printed shorts
Mellow yellow
The actress rocks a pair of funky purple leggings
Quirky print
Sara looks gorgeous in this all-pink athleisure outfit
Pretty in pink
Sara Ali Khan proves that she can look stunning even in a plain white fit
Plain white
She took to Instagram in this all black ensemble paired with a white cap and cool white sneakers
Beauty in black
Sara strikes a perfect Yoga pose in a printed sports top and shorts
Yoga girl
She looks effortlessly chic in those dual toned shorts
Chic
