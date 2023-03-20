Heading 3

Sara Ali Khan gym outfits

Sara Ali Khan is one of Bollywood’s hottest divas. She went through a massive body transformation in the past few years

Sara Ali Khan

She maintains a fab body and religiously follows her gym routine. You can follow her socials to check her workouts

Gym girl

Browse through this list of Sara Ali Khan’s chic athleisure outfits

Athleisure fits

Watch Sara do a set of rigorous exercises in a yellow sports bra and a pair of printed shorts

Mellow yellow

The actress rocks a pair of funky purple leggings

Quirky print

Sara looks gorgeous in this all-pink athleisure outfit

Pretty in pink

Sara Ali Khan proves that she can look stunning even in a plain white fit

Plain white

She took to Instagram in this all black ensemble paired with a white cap and cool white sneakers

Beauty in black

Sara strikes a perfect Yoga pose in a printed sports top and shorts

Yoga girl

She looks effortlessly chic in those dual toned shorts

Chic

