colourful wardrobe
Sara Ali Khan has a Oct
03, 2021
One of the most fashionably forward young actresses in the industry, Sara Ali Khan, has a wardrobe that truly reflects her vibrant and cheerful persona
Bright-hued desi numbers find a permanent spot in her wardrobe and this saree serves as one of the proofs
Especially during festivities, Sara likes to go all out in a bright pink kurta set
The young diva likes to be a sunshine girl in some of the most eye-catching yellow outfits and accessories
And her electric blue dress has all the potential to drive all the other kinds of blues away!
Unlike most of us, Sara has a dedicated gym wear wardrobe in which a red co-ord set is a must-have
Her neon-hued vacay outfits bear a testimony of her love for everything bright and peppy
Most of the time, Sara likes to up her beach style quotient in a tangerine-hued bikini
And she doesn’t mind adding a few neon accents beneath her white cover-ups
From colourful sarongs and bikinis to contrasting accessories and nail paints, Sara is a fan of everything bold and bright!
For more updates on Sara Ali Khan and fashion, follow Pinkvilla