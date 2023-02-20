Heading 3

Sara Ali Khan in chic mini dresses

Neenaz Akhtar

Fashion

FEB 20, 2023

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

The Atrangi Re actress painted the town red in a mini dress and a matching cropped blazer 

Red Hot 

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Sara channelled her inner goofy side in a cutesy little dress featuring camouflage prints

Cutesy

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

The starlet looked pretty hot and tempting in an olive-hued strapless mini dress 

Dazzling

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

Sara showed us how to look ravishing in a mini black dress with a one-shoulder silhouette. 

Pretty Hot

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

She redefined elegance in a short navy dress with a halter neckline and a sailor collar 

Classic Glam 

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

She elevated her jazzy look in a mini sequined dress with a cowl neck

Jazzy Style 

Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram

She channeled her retro diva in a turquoise blue fit-and-flare mini dress

Blue Magic

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Her cut-sleeve red dress is the perfect outfit for a formal yet playful look 

Red Romance 

Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram 

She added some quirk quotient in an abstract-print mini dress by Shivan and Narresh 

Quirk Quotient

