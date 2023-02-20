Sara Ali Khan in chic mini dresses
pinkvilla
Neenaz Akhtar
Fashion
FEB 20, 2023
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
The Atrangi Re actress painted the town red in a mini dress and a matching cropped blazer
Red Hot
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Sara channelled her inner goofy side in a cutesy little dress featuring camouflage prints
Cutesy
Sonam Kapoor in gorgeous kurtas
Janhvi-Disha: Stars’ plunging necklines
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
The starlet looked pretty hot and tempting in an olive-hued strapless mini dress
Dazzling
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
Sara showed us how to look ravishing in a mini black dress with a one-shoulder silhouette.
Pretty Hot
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
She redefined elegance in a short navy dress with a halter neckline and a sailor collar
Classic Glam
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
She elevated her jazzy look in a mini sequined dress with a cowl neck
Jazzy Style
Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram
She channeled her retro diva in a turquoise blue fit-and-flare mini dress
Blue Magic
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Her cut-sleeve red dress is the perfect outfit for a formal yet playful look
Red Romance
Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram
She added some quirk quotient in an abstract-print mini dress by Shivan and Narresh
Quirk Quotient
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.