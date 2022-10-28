Heading 3

Sara Ali Khan
in ethnic outfits

                  pinkvilla 

Neenaz Akhtar

OCT 28, 2022

FASHION

Image: Manish Malhotra World Instagram 

The actress looked chaka chak in a Manish Malhotra ensemble embroidered in a delicate trellis and foliage pattern, from his Khaab collection.

Million Bucks

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

She attended a Diwali party in a beige-red embellished lehenga that looked stunning on her. 

Diwali Ready

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

The Atrangi Re actress turned heads in a striking violet and red printed tulle saree from the ‘Diffuse’ collection by Manish Malhotra. 

 Ethereal In Saree

Image: Falguni Shane Peacock India Instagram

She turned showstopper for Falguni & Shane Peacock in a dazzling blue lehenga at the FDCI Lakme Fashion Week. 

Gorgeous Showstopper

Image: Pinkvilla Fashion Instagram

She stepped out in a red sharara-cape set by Arpita Mehta and our jaws dropped in wonder! 

Festive Red

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

She kept things trendy in a black and golden heavily embroidered lehenga featuring a sexy black crop-top style blouse.

Fresh Vibes

Image: Tanya Ghavri Instagram

She put her stylish ethnic foot forward in a vibrant three-piece sharara and cape set by Arpita Mehta. 

Elegant

Image: Pinkvilla 

She sported a colourful hand-embroidered lehenga by Rahul Mishra during an awards show. 

Vibrant In Lehenga

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram 

She served a bridesmaid look in a vibrant Mayyur Girotra lehenga that is perfect for grand weddings. 

Wedding Guest Style

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

She channelled her inner quirky side in a pink saree printed with witty taglines and unique truck art printed motifs. 

Desi Girl

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here