Sara Ali Khan
in ethnic outfits
pinkvilla
Neenaz Akhtar
OCT 28, 2022
FASHION
Image: Manish Malhotra World Instagram
The actress looked chaka chak in a Manish Malhotra ensemble embroidered in a delicate trellis and foliage pattern, from his Khaab collection.
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
She attended a Diwali party in a beige-red embellished lehenga that looked stunning on her.
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
The Atrangi Re actress turned heads in a striking violet and red printed tulle saree from the ‘Diffuse’ collection by Manish Malhotra.
Image: Falguni Shane Peacock India Instagram
She turned showstopper for Falguni & Shane Peacock in a dazzling blue lehenga at the FDCI Lakme Fashion Week.
Image: Pinkvilla Fashion Instagram
She stepped out in a red sharara-cape set by Arpita Mehta and our jaws dropped in wonder!
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
She kept things trendy in a black and golden heavily embroidered lehenga featuring a sexy black crop-top style blouse.
Image: Tanya Ghavri Instagram
She put her stylish ethnic foot forward in a vibrant three-piece sharara and cape set by Arpita Mehta.
Image: Pinkvilla
She sported a colourful hand-embroidered lehenga by Rahul Mishra during an awards show.
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
She served a bridesmaid look in a vibrant Mayyur Girotra lehenga that is perfect for grand weddings.
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
She channelled her inner quirky side in a pink saree printed with witty taglines and unique truck art printed motifs.
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.