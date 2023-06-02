Heading 3

                  pinkvilla 

Neenaz Akhtar

Fashion

JUNE 02, 2023

Sara Ali Khan in glam ethnic outfits

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Sara Ali Khan turned show-stopper in a stunning red Banarasi lehenga set from Punit Balana’s latest collection, Utsav

Showstopping 

Image: Sara Ali Khan instagram

She dazzles in an all-white chikankari ensemble featuring a floor-length shrug

Dazzling

Image: Sara Ali Khan instagram

Her velvet black co-ord featuring floral embroidery is a fuss-free take on heavy shararas

Contemporary Style

Image: Sara Ali Khan instagram

She looked beautiful in a simple mint-green suit adorned with pink floral prints

Beauty Queen

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

The Atrangi Re actress redefined elegance in a black and white sharara set

Elegance Redefined

Image: Tanya Ghavri Instagram

Sara looked gorgeous in an orange three-piece sharara and cape set by Arpita Mehta

Gorgeous

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

She rocked a stunning ‘tree of life’ lehenga
from the “Baawli” collection by Mayyur Girotra

Desi Kudi

Image: Manish Malhotra Instagram

The starlet dazzled in a timeless gold look featuring a bespoke lehenga by Manish Malhotra

Gold Story

Image: Powder Pink Instagram

She makes a lovely case for breezy drapes in a semi-sheer black and blue saree

Stunner

Image: Sara Ali Khan instagram

Her sleeveless white anarkali with red floral prints and a matching dupatta is a breezy pick for summer day

Floral Dream

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here