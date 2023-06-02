pinkvilla
Neenaz Akhtar
Fashion
JUNE 02, 2023
Sara Ali Khan in glam ethnic outfits
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Sara Ali Khan turned show-stopper in a stunning red Banarasi lehenga set from Punit Balana’s latest collection, Utsav
Showstopping
Image: Sara Ali Khan instagram
She dazzles in an all-white chikankari ensemble featuring a floor-length shrug
Dazzling
Image: Sara Ali Khan instagram
Her velvet black co-ord featuring floral embroidery is a fuss-free take on heavy shararas
Contemporary Style
Image: Sara Ali Khan instagram
She looked beautiful in a simple mint-green suit adorned with pink floral prints
Beauty Queen
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
The Atrangi Re actress redefined elegance in a black and white sharara set
Elegance Redefined
Image: Tanya Ghavri Instagram
Sara looked gorgeous in an orange three-piece sharara and cape set by Arpita Mehta
Gorgeous
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
She rocked a stunning ‘tree of life’ lehenga
from the “Baawli” collection by Mayyur Girotra
Desi Kudi
Image: Manish Malhotra Instagram
The starlet dazzled in a timeless gold look featuring a bespoke lehenga by Manish Malhotra
Gold Story
Image: Powder Pink Instagram
She makes a lovely case for breezy drapes in a semi-sheer black and blue saree
Stunner
Image: Sara Ali Khan instagram
Her sleeveless white anarkali with red floral prints and a matching dupatta is a breezy pick for summer day
Floral Dream
