Heading 3

Sara Ali Khan in glam outfits 

                  pinkvilla 

Neenaz Akhtar

Fashion

mar 08, 2023

Image- Sara Ali Khan Instagram

The Atrangi Re actress looks phenomenal in this ribbed red co-ord set

Flawless

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

She exudes royal vibes in this velvet Manish Malhotra outfit

Royal Look

Image- Sara Ali Khan Instagram

She brings desi glam in a stunning white sharara set featuring a floor-length shrug

Glamorous

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

Sara dazzled in a sexy thigh-high slit black dress from Self Portrait

Dazzling

Image: Sara Ali Khan instagram

Bringing the party right to the table, Sara shimmered in a sparkly black dress by Nedret Taciroğlu

Shimmer & Shine

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

She painted the town red in a short bodycon dress and a matching cropped blazer with contrast white detailing

Red Romance

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

She dazzled in this short strapless dress bedecked with sequins all over

Gorgeous

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

The starlet looked resplendent in a pink chikankari lehenga embellished with floral and foliage motifs

Pretty In Pink

Image: Sara Ali Khan instagram 

She aced a party-ready look in this little black dress with sequined zebra stripes

Party Ready

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

This intricately sequined, beaded, and embroidered lehenga by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla looked stunning on her

Desi Glam Goals

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here