NEENAZ AKHTAR
Fashion
MAY 29, 2023
Sara Ali Khan in ravishing bikinis
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
The Love Aaj Kal actress enjoyed her vacay in a floral-print bikini and a white shrug
Floral Style
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Sara nails her vacay look in a colourful tie-dye print bikini
Tie-dye Magic
Image: Sara Ali Khan instagram
Stripes Love
She looked beach-ready in a colourful striped bikini set
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
She flaunted her hard-earned curves in an abstract print two-piece
Abstract
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Sara kept things bright and vibrant in an orange bikini and an off-white crochet shrug
Vibrant
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
She had also aced a summer look in a vivid orange number with hot pink accents
Orange Is The New Sexy
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
She exuded diva vibes in a zebra-print bikini with contrasting pink borders
Prints Love
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
She looked pretty hot and tempting in a floral-print swimsuit with a cut-out detail
Beach Babe
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
She is a true water babe as she posed in these abstract-print high-waist bottoms and a halter-neck bikini top
Abstract Hues & Prints
Her neon monokini and chevron-printed sarong made for the perfect beach outfit
Neon Pop
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
