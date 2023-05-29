Heading 3

MAY 29, 2023

Sara Ali Khan in ravishing bikinis

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

The Love Aaj Kal actress enjoyed her vacay in a floral-print bikini and a white shrug

Floral Style

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Sara nails her vacay look in a colourful tie-dye print bikini

Tie-dye Magic

Image: Sara Ali Khan instagram

Stripes Love

She looked beach-ready in a colourful striped bikini set

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

She flaunted her hard-earned curves in an abstract print two-piece

Abstract

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Sara kept things bright and vibrant in an orange bikini and an off-white crochet shrug

Vibrant

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

She had also aced a summer look in a vivid orange number with hot pink accents

Orange Is The New Sexy

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

She exuded diva vibes in a zebra-print bikini with contrasting pink borders

Prints Love

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

She looked pretty hot and tempting in a floral-print swimsuit with a cut-out detail

Beach Babe

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

She is a true water babe as she posed in these abstract-print high-waist bottoms and a halter-neck bikini top

Abstract Hues & Prints

Her neon monokini and chevron-printed sarong made for the perfect beach outfit

Neon Pop

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

