Sara Ali Khan in shades of white
Sara Ali Khan upped the ante in a stunning all-white co-ord featuring a strappy corset top
Style Quotient
The starlet rocked an embroidered white Indo-western outfit
Indo-Western Look
Visual Delight
She is a visual delight in her white suit and dainty earrings
Sara kept things minimal and elegant in a white sharara with a black intricate embroidered pattern
Minimalistic
Her winter look in this off-white sweater dress and black and white socks is on point
Winter Look
She looks charming in a strappy white anarkali set adorned with hand-painted floral motifs
Elegant
She serves some chic style goals in a strapless white top and denim shorts
Chic
The Atrangi Re actress looked gorgeous in a strapless white gown by Gaurav Gupta
Gorgeous
She flaunted her gorgeous curves in a pristine white dress with full sleeves
White Delight
She paints a dreamy picture in this heavily embellished Manish Malhotra lehenga
Radiant
