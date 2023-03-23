Heading 3

Sara Ali Khan in shades of white 

                  pinkvilla 

Neenaz Akhtar

Fashion

mar 23, 2023

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Sara Ali Khan upped the ante in a stunning all-white co-ord featuring a strappy corset top

Style Quotient

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

The starlet rocked an embroidered white Indo-western outfit

Indo-Western Look

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Visual Delight 

She is a visual delight in her white suit and dainty earrings

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Sara kept things minimal and elegant in a white sharara with a black intricate embroidered pattern

Minimalistic

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Her winter look in this off-white sweater dress and black and white socks is on point

Winter Look

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

She looks charming in a strappy white anarkali set adorned with hand-painted floral motifs

Elegant 

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

She serves some chic style goals in a strapless white top and denim shorts

Chic 

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

The Atrangi Re actress looked gorgeous in a strapless white gown by Gaurav Gupta

Gorgeous 

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram 

She flaunted her gorgeous curves in a pristine white dress with full sleeves 

White Delight 

Source:Tanya Ghavri Instagram 

She paints a dreamy picture in this heavily embellished Manish Malhotra lehenga 

Radiant 

