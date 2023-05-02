Sara Ali Khan in snazzy co-ords
Neenaz Akhtar
Fashion
MAY 02, 2023
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Sara Ali Khan does vibrant summer dressing right in a bright-hued skirt and top
Summer Dressing
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
She made a chic case for monotone outfits by picking out a milky-white co-ord set
Chic
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Stunning
She looked stunning in a red knitwear set
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
She opted for a velvet Indo-western co-ord set and looked pretty in it
Pretty
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
The Atrangi Re actress looked beach-ready in an abstract print two-piece
Vacay Ready
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Sara exuded summer vibes in a white and yellow co-ord set with floral prints
Floral Love
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
She kept things snazzy and quirky in a strappy red top paired with a multi-hued mini skirt
Snazzy Girl
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
She made a strong case for denim in a modish co-ord set by Mero Studio
Denim Love
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
This pink pantsuit paired with a white top looked fab on her
Quirk Factor
Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram
She looked charming in a white and black polka dot two-piece outfit
Polka Magic
