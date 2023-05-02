Heading 3

Sara Ali Khan in snazzy co-ords

Neenaz Akhtar

Fashion

MAY 02, 2023

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Sara Ali Khan does vibrant summer dressing right in a bright-hued skirt and top

Summer Dressing

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

She made a chic case for monotone outfits by picking out a milky-white co-ord set

Chic

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Stunning

She looked stunning in a red knitwear set

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

She opted for a velvet Indo-western co-ord set and looked pretty in it

Pretty

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

The Atrangi Re actress looked beach-ready in an abstract print two-piece

Vacay Ready

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Sara exuded summer vibes in a white and yellow co-ord set with floral prints

Floral Love

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

She kept things snazzy and quirky in a strappy red top paired with a multi-hued mini skirt

Snazzy Girl

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

She made a strong case for denim in a modish co-ord set by Mero Studio

Denim Love

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

This pink pantsuit paired with a white top looked fab on her

Quirk Factor

Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram

She looked charming in a white and black polka dot two-piece outfit

Polka Magic

