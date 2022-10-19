Sara Ali Khan in snazzy mini dresses
Neenaz Akhtar
OCT 19, 2022
FASHION
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Rocking the mini silhouette like it’s nobody’s business, Sara looked pretty hot and tempting in an olive-hued strapless mini dress with a sweetheart neckline.
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
She made a strong case for bright-coloured mini dresses by picking out this red number and styling it with a matching cropped blazer with contrast white detailing.
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
The Atrangi Re actress got her A-game going strong with this little black dress with shimmery stripes.
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
She then showed off her toned legs in a black one-shoulder bodycon dress that ended just below her thighs.
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
In a cut-sleeve red dress, she showed us how to keep things formal yet playful.
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
She channeled her inner girl-next-door in a gorgeous denim dress that clung to her body like a glove.
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
During her beach vacay, she picked out a short floral-print dress and looked pretty in it.
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
Making a chic case for mini numbers, she rocked a sheath dress that featured draped sides, and long sleeves.
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
She took her quirky fashion game up a notch by opting for a printed mini by Shivan & Narresh.
