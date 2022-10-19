Heading 3

Sara Ali Khan in snazzy mini dresses

Neenaz Akhtar

OCT 19, 2022

FASHION

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Rocking the mini silhouette like it’s nobody’s business, Sara looked pretty hot and tempting in an olive-hued strapless mini dress with a sweetheart neckline.

Dazzle & Shine

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

She made a strong case for bright-coloured mini dresses by picking out this red number and styling it with a matching cropped blazer with contrast white detailing.

Red Hot

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

The Atrangi Re actress got her A-game going strong with this little black dress with shimmery stripes.

Classic Glam

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Gorgeous As Always 

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

She then showed off her toned legs in a black one-shoulder bodycon dress that ended just below her thighs. 

Beauty In Black

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

In a cut-sleeve red dress, she showed us how to keep things formal yet playful.

Red Romance

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

She channeled her inner girl-next-door in a gorgeous denim dress that clung to her body like a glove.

Denim Trend

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

During her beach vacay, she picked out a short floral-print dress and looked pretty in it.

Vacation Style 

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

Making a chic case for mini numbers, she rocked a sheath dress that featured draped sides, and long sleeves.

Chic Style

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

She took her quirky fashion game up a notch by opting for a printed mini by Shivan & Narresh.

Love For Prints

