MAY 23, 2023

Sara Ali Khan in stunning gowns

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

At the Cannes Film Festival, Sara showed off her styling prowess in a glitzy halter-neck gown

Fashionista

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

She brought some old-world charm in a strapless black gown that hugged her snugly

Charming

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Jaw-dropping

She looked jaw-dropping in a black ruffled gown with a strapless neckline

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

She dazzled in a sexy thigh-high slit black ensemble from Self Portrait

Black Love

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

She exuded oomph in a black David Koma London gown with a thigh-high slit 

Oomph Factor 

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram 

The Atrangi Re actress turned into a princess in this ice-blue ruffled gown with a high-low hemline

Princess Vibes

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Sara is a visual delight in this pastel pink Georges Chakra gown

Delightful

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

She turned up the heat in a ruffled black gown by Shriya Som

Lady In Black 

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

She looked gorgeous in a white strapless gown

Gorgeous

This bubblegum-pink satin gown with a thigh-high slit looked stunning on her

Stunning

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

