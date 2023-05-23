pinkvilla
MAY 23, 2023
Sara Ali Khan in stunning gowns
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
At the Cannes Film Festival, Sara showed off her styling prowess in a glitzy halter-neck gown
Fashionista
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
She brought some old-world charm in a strapless black gown that hugged her snugly
Charming
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Jaw-dropping
She looked jaw-dropping in a black ruffled gown with a strapless neckline
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
She dazzled in a sexy thigh-high slit black ensemble from Self Portrait
Black Love
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
She exuded oomph in a black David Koma London gown with a thigh-high slit
Oomph Factor
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
The Atrangi Re actress turned into a princess in this ice-blue ruffled gown with a high-low hemline
Princess Vibes
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Sara is a visual delight in this pastel pink Georges Chakra gown
Delightful
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
She turned up the heat in a ruffled black gown by Shriya Som
Lady In Black
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
She looked gorgeous in a white strapless gown
Gorgeous
This bubblegum-pink satin gown with a thigh-high slit looked stunning on her
Stunning
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
