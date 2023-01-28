Sara Ali Khan in stylish dresses
pinkvilla
Neenaz
Akhtar
FASHION
JAN 28, 2023
Source: Ami Patel Instagram
The Atrangi Re actress dazzled in a sexy thigh-high slit black dress from Self Portrait
Black Love
Source: Ami Patel Instagram
She dazzled in this short strapless dress bedecked with sequins all over
Olive Hues
Deepika Padukone’s footwear collection
Alaya F sizzles in swimsuits
Source: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
She painted the town red in a short bodycon dress and a matching cropped blazer with contrast white detailing
Red Romance
Source: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
The starlet’s short black dress with a voluminous ruffled train attached to the back made for a show-stopping outfit
Show Stopping
Source: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
She dialled up the glam quotient in a heavily sequinned black dress with a strapless neckline
Fashion Girl
Source: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Keeping things classic, she managed to glam up in a short navy dress featuring a halter neckline with a satin bow
Classic Glam
Source: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
She served some vacay beach goals in a one-shoulder maxi dress with prints and colours at play
vacay beach goals
Source: Ami Patel Instagram
She made a snazzy case for denim silhouettes by picking out a fit-and-flared strappy-sleeve dress
Denim Trend
Source: Ami Patel Instagram
She looked chic in a blue and red sheath dress that featured draped sides, and long sleeves
Chic Style
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.