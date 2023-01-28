Heading 3

Sara Ali Khan in stylish dresses

Neenaz
Akhtar

FASHION

JAN 28, 2023

Source: Ami Patel Instagram

The Atrangi Re actress dazzled in a sexy thigh-high slit black dress from Self Portrait

Black Love

Source: Ami Patel Instagram

She dazzled in this short strapless dress bedecked with sequins all over

Olive Hues

Source: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

She painted the town red in a short bodycon dress and a matching cropped blazer with contrast white detailing

Red Romance

Source: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

The starlet’s short black dress with a voluminous ruffled train attached to the back made for a show-stopping outfit

Show Stopping

Source: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

She dialled up the glam quotient in a heavily sequinned black dress with a strapless neckline

Fashion Girl 

Source: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Keeping things classic, she managed to glam up in a short navy dress featuring a halter neckline with a satin bow

Classic Glam 

Source: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

She served some vacay beach goals in a one-shoulder maxi dress with prints and colours at play

vacay beach goals

Source: Ami Patel Instagram

She made a snazzy case for denim silhouettes by picking out a fit-and-flared strappy-sleeve dress

Denim Trend

Source: Ami Patel Instagram

She looked chic in a blue and red sheath dress that featured draped sides, and long sleeves

Chic Style 

