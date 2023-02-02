Heading 3

Sara Ali Khan
in swimsuits

FEB 02, 2023

Source: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

The Atrangi Re actress clads a floral-print bikini and a white shrug and manages to keep her vacay style on point

Floral Style

She enjoys her pool days in a colourful tie-dye prints bikini

Tie-dye Colours

She slips into a pair of striped high-waisted bikini bottoms and a strapless bikini top to take a dip in the pool

Snazzy Much

She flaunted her chiselled abs in a printed bikini set with abstract designs

Abstract Prints 

Sara opted for a vibrant orange bikini and a crochet shrug to keep her beach style on fleek

Orange Vibes

Her tie-up detailing neon one-piece and a printed sarong ensure that her vacay look grabs all eyeballs 

Neon Love

She soaked up the sun in an orange and pink bikini set

Acing Trends

She oozed sultry vibes in a zebra-print bikini with contrasting pink borders 

Prints Love

She is the ideal beach babe in a floral-print swimsuit with a cut-out detail around the midriff

Beach Babe

