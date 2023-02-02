Sara Ali Khan
in swimsuits
pinkvilla
Neenaz Akhtar
FASHION
FEB 02, 2023
Source: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
The Atrangi Re actress clads a floral-print bikini and a white shrug and manages to keep her vacay style on point
Floral Style
Source: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
She enjoys her pool days in a colourful tie-dye prints bikini
Tie-dye Colours
Deepika Padukone in monochromatic looks
Celebs in earthy brown outfits
Source: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
She slips into a pair of striped high-waisted bikini bottoms and a strapless bikini top to take a dip in the pool
Snazzy Much
Source: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
She flaunted her chiselled abs in a printed bikini set with abstract designs
Abstract Prints
Source: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Sara opted for a vibrant orange bikini and a crochet shrug to keep her beach style on fleek
Orange Vibes
Source: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Her tie-up detailing neon one-piece and a printed sarong ensure that her vacay look grabs all eyeballs
Neon Love
Source: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
She soaked up the sun in an orange and pink bikini set
Acing Trends
Source: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
She oozed sultry vibes in a zebra-print bikini with contrasting pink borders
Prints Love
Source: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
She is the ideal beach babe in a floral-print swimsuit with a cut-out detail around the midriff
Beach Babe
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.