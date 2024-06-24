Heading 3

                  pinkvilla 

Jiya Surana 

Fashion

june 24, 2024

Sara Ali Khan in travel-ready outfits

Sara Ali Khan kept things cozy and simple in a black puffer jacket and pink trousers

Beautiful 

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

She looked adorable in a camouflage-print dress

Adorable

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Sara aces street-style in a pair of printed leggings and a pink top paired with a pink puffer jacket

Street Style

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

She enjoys her island days in a floral-print bikini and a white shrug 

Island Look

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

The Atrangi Re actress looked prettiest in this rainbow-hued bikini

Prettiest Unicorn

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Beach Babe

Sara looked vibrant in a bikini with vertical stripes in various hues 

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Winter Look

Sara bundled up in a blue and white puffer jacket, blue pants, and a grey turtleneck 

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

She looked radiant in a beautiful lavender sharara set

Desi Travel Look

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Tropical Style

Her peppy tropical look in a multi-colored sarong and a neon monokini is on point 

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

She kept things simple in a blue ribbed pullover and solid black trousers 

Simple 

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here