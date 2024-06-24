Heading 3
Sara Ali Khan in travel-ready outfits
Sara Ali Khan kept things cozy and simple in a black puffer jacket and pink trousers
Beautiful
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
She looked adorable in a camouflage-print dress
Adorable
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Sara aces street-style in a pair of printed leggings and a pink top paired with a pink puffer jacket
Street Style
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
She enjoys her island days in a floral-print bikini and a white shrug
Island Look
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
The Atrangi Re actress looked prettiest in this rainbow-hued bikini
Prettiest Unicorn
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Beach Babe
Sara looked vibrant in a bikini with vertical stripes in various hues
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Winter Look
Sara bundled up in a blue and white puffer jacket, blue pants, and a grey turtleneck
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
She looked radiant in a beautiful lavender sharara set
Desi Travel Look
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Tropical Style
Her peppy tropical look in a multi-colored sarong and a neon monokini is on point
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
She kept things simple in a blue ribbed pullover and solid black trousers
Simple
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
