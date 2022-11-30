Sara Ali khan
in vacay mode
Sakshi
Singh
NOV 30, 2022
FASHION
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
The Atrangi Re actress looked mesmerizingly hot while biking in a pink floral bikini with a white cover-up and a pair of slippers.
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Her outfit of a black lace coverup with a side keyhole detail and a purple floral swimsuit is sure to be bookmarked for your next vacay.
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Sara looked so adorable in a green ruched crop top with pink shorts, giving us the perfect daytime look.
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
She opted for a more trendy look with this Sara-inspired white t-shirt paired up with a lime green jacket and black track pants.
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
And for her pool day she wore this multicolored swimsuit for a mesmerizing look.
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Keeping up with the denim trends in a white t-shirt and a denim skirt ensemble with pink flip-flops she sported a relaxed yet stylish look.
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Want some drama in your wardrobe then take a cue from Sara in a pink crop top with violet leggings and a chromatic jacket.
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
If you prefer a more colorful and vibrant look, an orange matching crop top and leggings set with a yellow tank top is the way to go.
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
For your next trekking trip, Sara in a pair of sneakers and a puffer jacket should definitely be checked out.
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Sara opted for a cute multicolored jumper with black track pants as she enjoyed the beautiful mountains and the rainbow.
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
The Kedarnath actress turned a desi kudi enjoying the ghats of the Narmada river in a purple salwar suit looking incredibly beautiful.
