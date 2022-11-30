Heading 3

Sara Ali khan
in vacay mode 

                  pinkvilla 

Sakshi
Singh 

NOV 30, 2022

FASHION

The Atrangi Re actress looked mesmerizingly hot while biking in a pink floral bikini with a white cover-up and a pair of slippers.

Sea-sing the day

Her outfit of a black lace coverup with a side keyhole detail and a purple floral swimsuit is sure to be bookmarked for your next vacay.

Exotic swimwear

Sara looked so adorable in a green ruched crop top with pink shorts, giving us the perfect daytime look.

Watermelon sugar 

She opted for a more trendy look with this Sara-inspired white t-shirt paired up with a lime green jacket and black track pants.

Summer vibes 

And for her pool day she wore this multicolored swimsuit for a mesmerizing look.

Water baby 

Keeping up with the denim trends in a white t-shirt and a denim skirt ensemble with pink flip-flops she sported a relaxed yet stylish look.

Demin skirt 

Want some drama in your wardrobe then take a cue from Sara in a pink crop top with violet leggings and a chromatic jacket.

Neon and dramatic 

If you prefer a more colorful and vibrant look, an orange matching crop top and leggings set with a yellow tank top is the way to go.

Color much 

For your next trekking trip, Sara in a pair of sneakers and a puffer jacket should definitely be checked out.

Puffer jacket 

Sara opted for a cute multicolored jumper with black track pants as she enjoyed the beautiful mountains and the rainbow.

Colorful jumpers 

The Kedarnath actress turned a desi kudi enjoying the ghats of the Narmada river in a purple salwar suit looking incredibly beautiful.

Purple haze

