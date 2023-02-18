Heading 3

Neenaz Akhtar

FEB 18, 2023

Sara Ali Khan in vacay mode

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

The Atrangi Re actress looks adorable in this snazzy little dress bearing camouflage prints

Adorable 

She is a total beach babe in these green shorts, neon bikini top, and a baseball cap 

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Beach Look 

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

For an outdoor look, she keeps things easy and sporty in a pair of printed yoga tights and a black tank top

Sporty Vibes 

She aced a cutesy winter style in these printed leggings, a pink bodysuit, and a bright pink puffer jacket 

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Cosy Winter Look

Her island look in this floral-print bikini and a white shrug is on point

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Bikini Babe

She adds a pop of neon with her denim jacket to this black and white outfit 

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Pop Of Colour

Sara looked snazzy in these skinny blue tights and a pink crop top paired with a shiny bomber jacket 

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Cool Girl 

She flaunts her chiselled abs in a colourful abstract print bikini set 

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Ravishing 

She looks lovely in this lavender-hued sharara set and no-makeup look 

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Desi Look

