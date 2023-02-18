FEB 18, 2023
Sara Ali Khan in vacay mode
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
The Atrangi Re actress looks adorable in this snazzy little dress bearing camouflage prints
Adorable
She is a total beach babe in these green shorts, neon bikini top, and a baseball cap
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Beach Look
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
For an outdoor look, she keeps things easy and sporty in a pair of printed yoga tights and a black tank top
Sporty Vibes
She aced a cutesy winter style in these printed leggings, a pink bodysuit, and a bright pink puffer jacket
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Cosy Winter Look
Her island look in this floral-print bikini and a white shrug is on point
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Bikini Babe
She adds a pop of neon with her denim jacket to this black and white outfit
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Pop Of Colour
Sara looked snazzy in these skinny blue tights and a pink crop top paired with a shiny bomber jacket
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Cool Girl
She flaunts her chiselled abs in a colourful abstract print bikini set
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Ravishing
She looks lovely in this lavender-hued sharara set and no-makeup look
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Desi Look
