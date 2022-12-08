Heading 3

Sara Ali Khan
 Inspired hairstyles

Akriti
Anand

DEC 8, 2022

FASHION

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Open hair

The actress loves to keep her open with a center partition

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Sara is opting for a messy and bold look with a side partition

Side partition

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

The messy bun is perfect for a rush day

Bun

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

She styled her hair with a ponytail and took a small portion of her hair from the front

Ponytail with a hint of mess

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

The actress is looking pretty in high pleated hairstyle

Pleated

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

A subtle tiara with minimalist earrings can go a long way

Hair accessories

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

A beach look is all about making a statement

Beach waves

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

If you have long hair then style it like Sara's half updo

Half updo

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

With a jumpsuit or a basic white tee and jeans, low ponytails will look amazing

Low ponytails 

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Make two ponytails like Sara and make use of your stunning hair band collection

Pigtails

