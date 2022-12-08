Sara Ali Khan
Inspired hairstyles
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Open hair
The actress loves to keep her open with a center partition
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Sara is opting for a messy and bold look with a side partition
Side partition
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
The messy bun is perfect for a rush day
Bun
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
She styled her hair with a ponytail and took a small portion of her hair from the front
Ponytail with a hint of mess
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
The actress is looking pretty in high pleated hairstyle
Pleated
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
A subtle tiara with minimalist earrings can go a long way
Hair accessories
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
A beach look is all about making a statement
Beach waves
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
If you have long hair then style it like Sara's half updo
Half updo
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
With a jumpsuit or a basic white tee and jeans, low ponytails will look amazing
Low ponytails
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Make two ponytails like Sara and make use of your stunning hair band collection
Pigtails
