JUNE 11, 2023

Sara Ali Khan is
a desi glam queen 

Image: Tanya Ghavri Instagram

Sara Ali Khan brings on sunshine in a bright yellow drape

Sunshine


She looked like royalty in a custom Manish Malhotra lehenga paired with a jacket

Regal Charm

Image: Manish Malhotra World Instagram

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

She looked gorgeous in a red Banarasi weave lehenga by Punit Balana

Resplendent

Image: Manish Malhotra Instagram

Diva Vibes

The Kedarnath actress dazzled in a classic gold lehenga

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Sara showed off her styling prowess in a beautiful black and white sharara set

Beauty Redefined

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

She looked adorable in a blush pink sharara kurta with silver gota patti detailing

Pretty In Pink

Image: Anita Dongre Instagram

She made a spectacular case for desi outfits in an organza silk lehenga by Anita Dongre

Gorgeous

Image: Tanya Ghavri Instagram

This floral white choli and a pristine white lehenga skirt made her look radiant

Radiant

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

She looked gorgeous in a violet and red printed tulle saree

Turning Heads

Image: Powder Pink Instagram

She kept things simple yet stunning in a semi-sheer black and blue saree

Stunner

