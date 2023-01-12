Sara Ali Khan is a desi kudi
pinkvilla
Neenaz Akhtar
JAN 12, 2023
FASHION
Source: Manish Malhotra Instagram
Sara Ali Khan embodies a timeless gold look in a bespoke lehenga by Manish Malhotra
Gold Story
Source: Powder Pink Instagram
She makes a stunning case for lightweight drapes in this semi-sheer black and blue saree
Stunner
Karismatic Kartik Aaryan in shirts
Kartik Aaryan’s airport looks
Source: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
She dazzled in a sparkly blue Falguni Shane Peacock lehenga at the FDCI X Lakme Fashion Week
Sparkly Vibes
Source: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
The Atrangi Re actress looks head-turning in a violet and red printed tulle saree
Turning Heads
Source: Sara Ali Khan instagram
Her black and golden heavily embroidered lehenga amps up her exquisite ethnic game
Golden Hues
Source: Tanya Ghavri Instagram
She looked stunning in a vibrant three-piece sharara and cape set by Arpita Mehta
Gorgeous Much
Source: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Her vibrant Mayyur Girotra lehenga is perfect for a festive look
Wedding Guest Style
Source: Sara Ali Khan instagram
She is a floral dream in this sleeveless white anarkali with red floral prints and a matching dupatta
Floral Dream
Source: Sara Ali Khan instagram
Fresh and glamorous, her strappy green sharara by Sukriti and Aakriti serves festive goals
Glam Vibes
Source: Sara Ali Khan instagram
The starlet is a sight to behold in this all-white embroidered sharara set
Delightful
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.