Sara Ali Khan is a desi kudi

                  pinkvilla 

Neenaz Akhtar

JAN 12, 2023

FASHION

Source: Manish Malhotra Instagram 

Sara Ali Khan embodies a timeless gold look in a bespoke lehenga by Manish Malhotra

Gold Story

Source: Powder Pink Instagram 

She makes a stunning case for lightweight drapes in this semi-sheer black and blue saree

Stunner 

Source: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

She dazzled in a sparkly blue Falguni Shane Peacock lehenga at the FDCI X Lakme Fashion Week

Sparkly Vibes

Source: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

The Atrangi Re actress looks head-turning in a violet and red printed tulle saree 

Turning Heads

Source: Sara Ali Khan instagram

Her black and golden heavily embroidered lehenga amps up her exquisite ethnic game

Golden Hues

Source: Tanya Ghavri Instagram

She looked stunning in a vibrant three-piece sharara and cape set by Arpita Mehta 

Gorgeous Much

Source: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Her vibrant Mayyur Girotra lehenga is perfect for a festive look

Wedding Guest Style 

Source: Sara Ali Khan instagram

She is a floral dream in this sleeveless white anarkali with red floral prints and a matching dupatta

Floral Dream

Source: Sara Ali Khan instagram

Fresh and glamorous, her strappy green sharara by Sukriti and Aakriti serves festive goals

Glam Vibes

Source: Sara Ali Khan instagram

The starlet is a sight to behold in this all-white embroidered sharara set

Delightful

