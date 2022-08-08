Heading 3

Sara Ali Khan looks fab in black outfits

Neenaz Akhtar

AUGUST 08, 2022

FASHION

Image: Sara Ali Khan instagram 

Bringing the party right on the table, Sara shimmered in a sparkly black dress by Nedret Taciroğlu

Shimmer & Shine

Image: Sara Ali Khan instagram

She oozed major retro vibes in a black bodycon dress with a white collar detail, designed by YSL

Chicest In Black

Image: Ami Patel instagram

Her gorgeous figure looked absolutely flattering in this one-shoulder bodycon black number

Keeping It Sassy 

Image: Sara Ali Khan instagram

To look her dreamy best during the golden hour, she was decked up in a sheer lacy top, a black bralette, and black pants

Golden Hour In Black

Image: Sara Ali Khan instagram

Chaka Chak As Always

The Atrangi Re star looked absolutely ‘chakachak’ in a black and gold contemporary lehenga by Manish Malhotra

Image: Sara Ali Khan instagram

She showed us how to look party-ready in the perfect little black dress with sequined zebra stripes on it

Stripes & Sequins

Image: Sara Ali Khan instagram

Her elegant desi look in this velvet black sharara set reminds us of Nawabi vibes!

Elegance Personified

Image: Pinkvilla

Keeping it desi but in an effortlessly stylish way, Sara donned a long black kurta with vertical white stripes and a matching tie-up shrug for her day out in the city

Simple Desi Style

Image: Sara Ali Khan instagram 

She gave a glimpse of her pre-red carpet look on her social feed as she posed in a black mini dress with statement sleeves

Fab In A LBD

Image: Sara Ali Khan instagram

She turned up the heat at the Vogue Beauty Awards in a ruffled Shriya Som gown in black, featuring a sultry thigh-high slit

Gorgeous In Black 

