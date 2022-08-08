Heading 3
Sara Ali Khan looks fab in black outfits
Neenaz Akhtar
AUGUST 08, 2022
FASHION
Image: Sara Ali Khan instagram
Bringing the party right on the table, Sara shimmered in a sparkly black dress by Nedret Taciroğlu
Shimmer & Shine
Image: Sara Ali Khan instagram
She oozed major retro vibes in a black bodycon dress with a white collar detail, designed by YSL
Chicest In Black
Image: Ami Patel instagram
Her gorgeous figure looked absolutely flattering in this one-shoulder bodycon black number
Keeping It Sassy
Image: Sara Ali Khan instagram
To look her dreamy best during the golden hour, she was decked up in a sheer lacy top, a black bralette, and black pants
Golden Hour In Black
Image: Sara Ali Khan instagram
Chaka Chak As Always
The Atrangi Re star looked absolutely ‘chakachak’ in a black and gold contemporary lehenga by Manish Malhotra
Image: Sara Ali Khan instagram
She showed us how to look party-ready in the perfect little black dress with sequined zebra stripes on it
Stripes & Sequins
Image: Sara Ali Khan instagram
Her elegant desi look in this velvet black sharara set reminds us of Nawabi vibes!
Elegance Personified
Image: Pinkvilla
Keeping it desi but in an effortlessly stylish way, Sara donned a long black kurta with vertical white stripes and a matching tie-up shrug for her day out in the city
Simple Desi Style
Image: Sara Ali Khan instagram
She gave a glimpse of her pre-red carpet look on her social feed as she posed in a black mini dress with statement sleeves
Fab In A LBD
Image: Sara Ali Khan instagram
She turned up the heat at the Vogue Beauty Awards in a ruffled Shriya Som gown in black, featuring a sultry thigh-high slit
Gorgeous In Black
