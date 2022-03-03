FASHION

Neenaz Akhtar

MAR 03, 2022

Sara Ali Khan looks fab in blue outfits

Heading 3

Bold In Blue

Add some brightness to our feeds, Sara ensured her winter look was bold and blue in this ribbed turtleneck with full sleeves

Image: Sara Ali Khan instagram

She turned into modern-day Cinderella by sporting an ice blue tulle dress by Aadnevik

Cinderella Vibes

Image: Sara Ali Khan instagram 

Her blue denim wonder featuring a bralette and skirt was enough to take things up a notch

Image: Sara Ali Khan instagram

Light Blue Set

Classic and minimal, she looked like an absolute diva in a dark-washed denim co-ord set

Dark Blue Denim Co-ord

Image: Ami Patel instagram

The Pataudi princess made a striking statement in blue as she picked out a mini dress with ruffle details

Image: Lakshmi Lehr instagram

Mini Blue Dress

She took the modish monochrome route in a head-to-toe blue dress and matching pumps

Modish Monochrome Blue

Image: Sara Ali Khan instagram

She made quite a statement in her blue fringe midi dress that had a wrap style V-neck and 3D knit cord detailing

Style Statement In A Fringe Dress

Image: Pinkvilla

For one of her vacay looks, she wore a printed blue cut-out monokini and showed us how to rock the colour in a subtle way

Printed Monokini

Image: Ami Patel instagram

Her solid blue playsuit is a fuss-free and easy pick for hot summer evenings

Playsuit

Image: Pinkvilla

And her blue maxi dress with cut-outs at the waist is a breezy and stylish choice for summer days

Blue Maxi Dress

Image: Pinkvilla

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Rhea Chakraborty's ethnic style log

Click Here