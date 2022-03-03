FASHION
Neenaz Akhtar
MAR 03, 2022
Sara Ali Khan looks fab in blue outfits
Heading 3
Bold In Blue
Add some brightness to our feeds, Sara ensured her winter look was bold and blue in this ribbed turtleneck with full sleeves
Image: Sara Ali Khan instagram
She turned into modern-day Cinderella by sporting an ice blue tulle dress by Aadnevik
Cinderella Vibes
Image: Sara Ali Khan instagram
Her blue denim wonder featuring a bralette and skirt was enough to take things up a notch
Image: Sara Ali Khan instagram
Light Blue Set
Classic and minimal, she looked like an absolute diva in a dark-washed denim co-ord set
Dark Blue Denim Co-ord
Image: Ami Patel instagram
The Pataudi princess made a striking statement in blue as she picked out a mini dress with ruffle details
Image: Lakshmi Lehr instagram
Mini Blue Dress
She took the modish monochrome route in a head-to-toe blue dress and matching pumps
Modish Monochrome Blue
Image: Sara Ali Khan instagram
She made quite a statement in her blue fringe midi dress that had a wrap style V-neck and 3D knit cord detailing
Style Statement In A Fringe Dress
Image: Pinkvilla
For one of her vacay looks, she wore a printed blue cut-out monokini and showed us how to rock the colour in a subtle way
Printed Monokini
Image: Ami Patel instagram
Her solid blue playsuit is a fuss-free and easy pick for hot summer evenings
Playsuit
Image: Pinkvilla
And her blue maxi dress with cut-outs at the waist is a breezy and stylish choice for summer days
Blue Maxi Dress
Image: Pinkvilla
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Rhea Chakraborty's ethnic style log